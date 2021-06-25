Neither the Ministry of Health nor the communities ever expected to find themselves in such a scenario in June 2021 when they expected to be dealing with the last blows of the pandemic:

one of the biggest outbreaks of the entire health crisis despite the fact that more than half of the Spanish population is already vaccinated with the first dose. When the second summer of the coronavirus begins, the great challenge of a country that has buried more than 80,000 dead and has already weathered four waves of covid is now to stop the massive transmission of the virus on the study trips of hundreds of adolescents who do not even They are of legal age to consume alcohol. And it is that the confluence in Palma de Mallorca in the middle of this June in Mallorca and its surroundings of several thousand high school students, the vast majority between 14 and 16 years old, has unleashed an unprecedented health alert in recent months in Spain , but not in Europe either.

The extent of the infections reaches the point that the autonomous communities

they are not able to give reliable data. The latest calculations point to 516 infected minors (271 only in the last 24 hours), although the number does not stop growing.

The days of festivals without social distance, mass parties in closed and open places without a mask and the crowds have meant that the cases linked to those days of adolescent and youth scattering have already spread to eight communities (Madrid, Basque Country, Valencian Community, Murcia , Aragon, Catalonia and the Balearic Islands itself) with hundreds of confirmed positives or many others under study.

Only in the Community of Madrid, which has become the most affected region because most of the high school students came from this community, more than 2,000 students, the vast majority, are in quarantine

The general director of Public Health of the Community of Madrid, Elena Andradas, revealed today that there are already 320 confirmed positives related to the stay on the island between June 12 and 18, although the number is likely to continue growing.

While the screening continues, the Community of Madrid counts these 320 cases; Galicia puts them at about 50; Basque Country 49; Valencian Community 67; Murcia 18, Aragon 10 …

“Most are asymptomatic, or with mild symptoms,” explained Andradas, who took it for granted that the outbreak was caused by “a general non-compliance with the use of the mask”, after surveys of young people, which coincide with the analysis of the rest of the concerned ministries. In Madrid – Andradas explained – there are affected students from 31 institutes, spread over 61 basic health areas.

According to the investigation of the regional services, the infected were staying in nine hotels in the capital and surroundings of the Palma city and thousands of students participated in a “very intense” program of activities, including festivals, but also informal revelries in the own catering establishments.

The Balearic Government, for its part, reported today that it has already identified places where irregularities may have occurred in the study trips of students from the peninsula, as explained by the Minister of Tourism, Iago Negueruela, whose department prepares fines of up to 600,000 euros .

The inquiries of both the Government and the autonomous health services of the affected communities point to all kinds of excesses and crowds without masks in the s’Arenal de Llucmajor area of ​​Mallorca, both on land and in the sea, and also in various establishments of a particular street in that entertainment area.

Another important point of infection, where there was neither distance nor masks, was the Plaza de Toros de Palma where a reggaeton concert by the Perro Primo group was held in the Plaza de Toros de Palma on Friday June 18 and attended dozens of those infected.