The turn of Santiago el Mayor and El Progreso has come. The urban DNA project plans to change the face of these two neighborhoods in the coming months. The Governing Board of the Murcia City Council gave the green light this Friday to the development of the initiative in these enclaves, within the South Connection initiative.

Municipal sources remarked that the social revitalization and reactivation of these two neighborhoods will take place simultaneously. Thus, next February the participation phase will begin, with a first contact between the Consistory and associations, organizations, groups, entities, neighborhood movements and municipal boards. The participatory process includes, as has already occurred in other parts of the city, the constitution of work tables, online and face-to-face surveys, citizen agoras and urban mapping, among others, in order to identify problems and propose ideas and suggestions.

After this, the different working groups will be set up, in which the residents will be able to identify the main problems of the neighborhood and propose their ideas, suggestions and improvements, through the different associations and groups.

In the next phase, the activation phase, the projects to be carried out in each area will be chosen



In the activation phase, the selected projects will be technically defined in order to subsequently start the agitation phase. In this, the sources explained, the execution of the actions of ‘urban acupuncture’ that will allow to improve public spaces and the quality of life of the neighbors is developed. With the projection phase the project will conclude and all actions will be monitored.

Sense of belonging



ADN Urbano is an initiative of the City Council that has the involvement of all its departments to revitalize urban, economic and social neighborhoods of the city. It has already been carried out in Santa Eulalia, La Paz and El Carmen.

This strategic project also aims to enhance the sense of belonging of the inhabitants of the neighborhoods. This objective is achieved at ADN Urbano through the implementation of a citizen participation mechanism that favors the direct involvement of residents in the project. This enables the inhabitants to feel the actions to be carried out as their own, something that makes it possible to increase their involvement with the care and improvement of the works.