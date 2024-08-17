The destroyed altar, countless debris around it, unusable furniture, broken windows, ashes and large holes in the ceiling. This was the trace of a powerful missile that hit the Cathedral of the Transfiguration, located in the historic center of Odessa, a city of Ukraine declared a World Heritage Site by UNESCO. The Colombian Pedro Cantor witnessed the bleak panorama, surprising the locals because he was “not there shooting” in a foreign war against Russia.. I was there following a dream as a civil engineer specializing in heritage.

According to the criteria of

The ‘Historian Engineer’

Cantor is proud of the path he has taken at 36 years old. With a lawyer mother and a cargo driver father, he grew up in Bogotá with roots in Boyacá where the changua, the recuperado and the almojábana were not missing. He knows a large part of Colombia thanks to the truck in which he accompanied his father on long routes.

Pedro Cantor with his parents. Photo:Courtesy of EL TIEMPO Share

“He paid for my university education with his work. People didn’t believe me because he was a truck driver and that I studied in Los Andes,” she told EL TIEMPO. “It was funny because a friend’s father was the president of Pacific Rubiales and I told her that mine was a truck driver in the Pacific.”

He wanted to be a historian, but leaned towards engineering. Although he saw that he did not like “management, pavements, roads” very much, he looked to history to differentiate himself as a heritage engineer: “Now I work with very old things. When I have to analyze an old building, I first have to read the history. I am doing something that I was passionate about before, complementing it with engineering.”

After graduating, he focused on studying old buildings, such as the Recruitment Battalion and the Police Museum in Bogotá. His work expanded when he migrated to Portugal, winning a scholarship for a master’s degree in, of course, his great mission: Structural Analysis of Monuments and Historical Constructions..

He did not stay still there. With his friend and partner Christiam Angel, he created a company through which he has channeled various projects, for example, consulting for the conservation of dozens of houses in the Netherlands.

Pedro Cantor with his partner and friend Christiam Angel (left). Photo:Courtesy of EL TIEMPO Share

A journey to war

I automatically stopped everything I was doing. I didn’t tell anyone, I knew my mom would object if I told her.

Ukraine crossed her path in July 2023. Through a WhatsApp group, a classmate from India whom she had met during her master’s degree asked Who would be interested in traveling to Eastern Europe to examine buildings partially or completely destroyed by the war with Russia?. At that time, Cantor found the conflict distant.

“I sent my portfolio. And then they called me. ‘In two weeks we need an engineer in Ukraine,’ they said,” the Colombian recalls. The call was made by an official from the International Center of Studies on the Conservation and Restoration of Cultural Assets (ICCROM)a parallel entity to the United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization (UNESCO)Unesco).

“I agreed. I automatically stopped everything I was doing. I didn’t tell anyone, I knew my mom would object if I told her. Over coffee with some friends in Lisbon, I said goodbye. I told them I would see each other in a month. They all asked ‘what?’ and ‘how come?’”

Sitting on the plane about to take off, he called Colombia. He couldn’t hide it.

“I’m going to Ukraine,” was the phrase her mother heard.

—No! Are you going to fight in the war? —he answered.

In tears, she tried to understand her son’s explanations. “My mother’s husband was the one who calmed her down because he pointed out that this could be a great professional opportunity for me. He did not fail in his, let’s call it, prophecy.”

The Colombian is working on the analysis of property structures in Ukraine. Photo:Courtesy of EL TIEMPO Share

Landed in Poland. Since there are no commercial flights to Ukraine, he had to take a train.It was supposed to be a 14-hour journey to the capital, kyiv, but a new call changed the plans.

“From UNESCO, they needed a Structural engineer in Odessa to carry out an analysis of the Cathedral because it had been bombed. I was travelling with the directors of ICCROM and UNESCO, I felt like an ant,” she recalls in conversation with this newspaper.

“He is the only one we have,” said one of the heads of these organizations, and asked him the question he had been waiting for: “Do you want to go to Odessa?” Cantor said yes with a “let’s go.”

Structural analysis and reinforcement in Ukraine

The Transfiguration Cathedral was hit by a Russian missile attack in the city’s historic centerduring July 23, 2023. The power of the weaponry caused devastation.

Attack on the Transfiguration Cathedral in Odessa, Ukraine. Photo:AFP Share

It was the second incident against the most important Orthodox church in the port city. The first occurred in 1936 when it had been destroyed and it was not until the fall of the Soviet Union and the independence of Ukraine in the 1990s that its inhabitants rebuilt it.

Now, part of its structure was once again rubble. UNESCO condemns the attack on a World Heritage sitestating that “the intentional destruction of cultural sites may constitute a war crime.”

They always think I’m a mercenary. No, I’m reinforcing buildings, doing other kinds of work.

The Colombian engineer’s work has consisted of identifying the damage to these spaces and generating reports with recommendations that serve the authorities to propose restorations or avoid a total collapse.. It also trains local experts in structural first aid, in order to prevent further tragedies.

Pedro Cantor with a team of experts. In the background, the Cathedral of the Transfiguration of Odessa, after the Russian attack. Photo:UNESCO / Courtesy of EL TIEMPO Share

“First, we have to check the area for explosives. If you detect something, you must notify us and the operation is suspended until the land is cleared. Second, once we know that the land is clear, we carry out a safety inspection. If it is safe, we go in to do a visual inspection. As soon as we know the damage, we proceed to make temporary reinforcements,” Cantor describes, while attending the interview with EL TIEMPO from a house in kyiv.

His work then continues with specialized equipment to determine the conditions of the structures. He shares this data with his team of Colombian and Portuguese engineers to develop advanced computer models. “And finally, we produce reports in which we tell UNESCO what the damage condition of the building is and what should be done.”

Engineer Pedro Cantor next to Chiara Dezzi Bardeschi, director of UNESCO in Ukraine. Photo:Unesco Share

It may sound brief, but it is a whole process that extends over weeks to preserve the heritage property. This is what he is trying to explain to the Colombians he has encountered on Ukrainian soil.

“They always ask me ‘where are you shooting?’. They always think I’m a mercenary.. No, I am reinforcing buildings, doing other types of work. They are surprised because they think that all Colombians come to fight.”

It is not in vain that when you pass through immigration posts in countries like Moldova, they search your suitcase and “take off every last pair of socks” to see if you are carrying weapons, just because you presented a Colombian passport.

Colombian engineer Pedro Cantor has been working in Ukraine since July 2023. Photo:Unesco Share

He has met his fellow mercenaries on trains: “In the city of Ternopil, two of them saw me with my Hispanic-American features and began to tell me their story, that they were going to be paid, that they were promised this life and the next. They knew what they were getting into. I also met two coastal boys in Lviv; they were more lost. I took them to where they were going and helped them download the translator on their cell phones so they could at least communicate.”

For Cantor, Some may “think that this is like shooting like in the movies” and they crash “into the real war.”

Those he has seen are just a few of those on the battlefield in Ukraine. “There are 51 dead and it is estimated that there are 200 more Colombians in combat and they continue to arrive,” said the Colombian ambassador to the United Kingdom, Roy Barreras, in June.

Working in the middle of a war

“What we hope for is that this war will end so that we can work in peace,” said the engineer, who has seen missiles fall from 60 metres away and has witnessed what he calls “people’s fury” at knowing that the attacks have ended civilian lives.

“A few days ago, a storm fell missile at a children’s hospital in kyiv“I was nearby and I heard the fury. It’s one thing to hear a bombing and people wailing. But with the hospital, people weren’t scared, they were angry. I found that shocking.”

Attack on the Okhmadyt children’s hospital in kyiv. Photo:EFE Share

What we hope is that this war ends so we can work in peace.

Two people were killed and seven others injured by the missile at the Okhmatdy Children’s Hospital. This adds to the 11,284 civilian deaths and 22,594 injuries since the Russian invasion began in February 2022, according to figures as of June 30, 2024 from the Office of the United Nations High Commissioner for Human Rights.

One year ago, the Historic Center of #Odessaa World Heritage site, was hit by Russian missiles, damaging over 50 historical buildings.@UNESCO condemned this attack and is actively supporting recovery efforts. We remain committed to safeguarding 🇺🇦 Ukraine’s cultural heritage. pic.twitter.com/fPGZR6GUbd — UNESCO Kyiv (@unesco_kyiv) July 23, 2024

At the same time, UNESCO has recorded damage to 431 cultural sites: 138 religious sites, 214 buildings of historical and/or artistic interest, 31 museums, 32 monuments, 15 libraries and one archive. Cantor and his team have analyzed 52 of these buildings, including the Chernihiv Theatre and the National Agrarian University in Lviv.. However, he emphasizes that the jewel in the crown is the Cathedral of the Transfiguration in Odessa, which will be joined by the Cathedral of Saint Sophia in kyiv, which they are preparing to study.

Colombian engineer Pedro Cantor. Photo:Courtesy of EL TIEMPO Share

“I have told my team that we have reached where we always dreamed of,” he says. “Ukraine gave us visibility. We stopped being little ants and became experts who are doing great things.”

It feels like living the film ‘Operation Monument’ (‘The Monuments Men’, in English), in which a group of specialists rescue works of art stolen during World War II.

Engineer Pedro Cantor in Ukraine. Photo:Unesco Share

In reality, his mother, girlfriend and other family and friends are waiting for him. He plans to continue traveling between Portugal and Ukraine until work requires it.. She knows her dad, who died in 2021, would be proud, “but he’s trying to get me out of here.”

Sebastian Garcia C.

Latest News Editorial Journalist

[email protected]