Resisted Valdebebas to the Real Madrid, where this season has lost to him Cádiz, Alavés and Levante, defeats that indicate the inconsistent trajectory of the team, with lower than high performance. From the looks of it, it’s back on an upward curve. They have won the last three games (Huesca, Getafe and Valencia) and in the last two he has imposed himself on his rivals without disheveled, which is the way used by competent teams to move through the championship.

Neither Valencia nor Getafe resisted him. They go through bad hours and they confirmed it in their visits to Valdebebas. His weakness does not detract from Madrid, which on many occasions refers to ‘Zelig’, the movie of Woody Allen where the protagonist identified so much with the characters of the plot that he was transmuted into them. This trend has been frequent at Real Madrid. If his rival played badly, he was inclined to play the same, a mirror effect that has cost him many troubles.

The second time in Huesca turned the behavior of the team. After exposing themselves to a failure of incalculable consequences, Madrid reacted with excellence and goals. He left an open question: what route would he follow in the following games? Apparently you have chosen the most suitable version. He has played well, has won without problems and has minimized his shortcomings.

This is how Kroos scored 2-0 against Valencia last Sunday, in a play in which Asensio, Modric and Lucas Vázquez participated.

Courtois He has enjoyed two games without danger to his coronaries. He has spent the whole season between hot flashes and big stops. It was not demanded by Getafe and Valencia barely finished. This decrease in defensive concessions is the best possible news for Madrid, with the doubt left by two rivals without fangs and with a depressed air. Madrid has little time left to confirm these defensive progresses, essential to attack the decisive straight in the League and in the European Cup.

The midfielders acted again as guarantors of the team. Modric, Casemiro and Kroos they do not rest from playing, and generally from playing great. In a situation that requires an overwhelming deployment – few midfielders on the squad and several injuries – the three veterans have found the ideal point of communication, division of tasks and efficient deployment.

The performance of these three phenomenal players is admirable. They come from a season marked by the pandemic, without rest, nor preseason, forced by a calendar that forces titanic efforts and in a very complex situation for Real Madrid, a distant persecutor of the Atlético de Madrid.

Surprising as it may seem, Modric, Casemiro and Kroos have achieved an almost impossible level in football this season: playing better and better in an adverse situation and at an age that usually marks the beginning of decline. Perhaps because they have achieved the perfect coral reef, the three of them are enjoying themselves on the field again. Soccer is an orchestra on the move: if everyone tunes and plays well, the sound improves exponentially.

The three Madrid midfielders took a course against Valencia, helped by a forward with the soul of a midfielder. Benzema enjoy when it is added to the party of Kroos, Modric and Casemiro. Ask for room to form a quartet and elevate the category of sound. Through them, Madrid has regained its lost pulse. The rest remains to be added.