Just one day after displaying the Euro Cup trophy at Barajas airport and at the national team’s institutional events, the Administrative Court of Sport (TAD) agreed to impose a two-year ban on the president of the Spanish Football Federation (RFEF), Pedro Rocha, for having exceeded his functions when he presided over the Management Committee created to complete the mandate of the also absent Luis Rubiales. The sanction is a consequence of the file submitted to the TAD by the High Council of Sports following a complaint by Miguel Galán, president of the Cenafe coaching school.

Rocha committed a very serious offence by firing the federation’s general secretary, Andreu Camps, on his own initiative on 23 September. The Extremaduran leader violated the Sports Law with his sole decision. Rocha should have had the other members of the aforementioned commission involved, as required by law. The court considers that Rocha’s actions “do not pass the test of reasonableness and must be classified as arbitrary and rude”, and adds in its resolution that, despite the fact that he himself was aware of the position he held, “he made decisions unilaterally and without being subject to deliberation and voting by the Management Committee, ignoring the most basic rules of operation of any collegiate body”. The TAD stresses that “it does not seem reasonable to understand that the president of the collegiate body can arrogate and exercise as his own the powers of the body itself, in violation of the rights of the other members”.

The TAD has also imposed a fine of 33,000 euros for two other very serious infringements, terminating the contract with the GC office run by the former external commissioner of the RFEF, Tomás González Cueto, and for the federation’s appearance as a private prosecutor in Operation Brodie, the plot in which irregularities in various federation contracts such as the one signed with Saudi Arabia are being investigated. Rocha is also accused in this case opened in the Majadahonda courts for having chaired the economic commission of the RFEF when some of the alleged crimes investigated by Judge Delia Rodrigo were committed.

The TAD instructor had proposed six years of disqualification for the three very serious infractions, but the one about discontinuing the services of González Cueto’s office and the one about the federation appearing as a private prosecutor were agreed upon a posteriori with the rest of the members of the Management Committee. Therefore, both were resolved by the TAD with respective economic fines totalling the aforementioned 33,000 euros.

Rocha now has the possibility of appealing the sanction in the administrative litigation. His intention is to first request precautionary measures to prevent the sanction from being carried out. If the precautionary measures are granted, he will be able to continue serving as president of the RFEF until the judge issues a ruling, in approximately one year at the latest. This would allow Rocha to stand for election, scheduled for the last four months of 2024. If the precautionary measures are denied, Rocha will no longer be able to hold office or be re-elected. His position will be taken by the deputy vice president María Ángeles García Chaves, known as Yaye.

The federation argues that Camps’ dismissal was a condition imposed by the previous president of the CSD, Víctor Francos, to convince the Spanish internationals to play in the Nations League, which awarded places to compete in the Paris Games. “Sacking Camps was a red line and if Pedro did not sack him, the girls would say they would not play,” say sources from the federation. Camps’ dismissal took place after a meeting in Oliva that lasted until dawn.

The decision of the TAD is not shared even by some of the barons of the territorials opposed to Rocha, who see the punishment as excessive and unfair. The problem for the Extremaduran boss is that the TAD has not entered into the substance of the matter. The court does not take into account whether Víctor Francos promoted or demanded the dismissal of Camps so that the world champions would not give up playing. The TAD is judging the procedure followed by Rocha to terminate the general secretary. And the Sports Law establishes that the president of the Management Commission cannot take this type of decision in a sole-person manner.

Ángeles García Chaves, ‘Yaye’, the temporary replacement If the administrative court does not grant the precautionary measures to Pedro Rocha, it will be the deputy vice president, María Ángeles García Chaves (Cáceres, 37 years old), who will assume the role of acting president. She must be the one to call the electoral process scheduled for the third quarter of 2024. Once the electoral process has begun, Yaye, the nickname by which she is known, must preside over a new Management Commission made up of six members of the board of directors and another six from the federative Delegate Commission.

Yaye is the wife of Alberto Montes, former secretary of Pedro Rocha in the Extremadura Football Federation. She was appointed deputy vice president in case Rocha was provisionally suspended by the Higher Sports Council or if he was finally sanctioned by the TAD, as has happened. Rocha wanted to leave the post in the hands of a person he fully trusted who would follow his guidelines in the event of his disqualification.

Yaye was a player and captain of her hometown football club, the Cáceres Women’s Club. In 2022, Luis Rubiales made her the first female member of the RFEF Delegate Commission.

García Chaves joined the Spanish team at the European Championships to watch the semi-finals and the final. Rocha’s disqualification was expected because the deadlines for the TAD’s decision were running out and on Monday she returned to Spain knowing that her turn as acting president was about to come.

