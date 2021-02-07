Grupo Tragsa operators are in charge of removing the snow in an educational center in Ocaña (Toledo) last January.

Among public companies, the first that come to mind are Correos, Renfe or Spanish Radio and Television. Although there are many more. If you look at the classification of these state firms based on the number of employees they have, Grupo Tragsa appears in second position, a giant of the Administration that is hardly heard of, but that is present throughout the territory. More if possible in times of emergency, such as the one experienced in 2020 due to the coronavirus crisis, which has shot up its turnover by 16% to exceed 1 billion for the first time and has tripled its profit before taxes to 27 million.

In financial year 2019, the latest for which there is consolidated data for all public companies, the Tragsa Group had an average workforce of 13,738 employees, somewhat ahead of Renfe (13,723 employees) and far from the leader Correos (54,475 employees). Last year, according to information provided by the company, its workforce increased to 15,385 people: 6,312 permanent and 9,073 temporary. This rise is explained by the increase in actions related to the coronavirus. “The company received nearly 7,000 orders from different Administrations, 2,000 more than in previous years. An increase that has resulted in more hiring and a growth in the workforce, ”explains Jesús Casas, president of Grupo Tragsa.

But what is Grupo Tragsa? It is a 100% public company, which belongs to the State, autonomous communities, county councils and island councils. 51% of its capital is owned by the Sociedad Estatal de Participaciones Industriales (SEPI), on which it organically depends. Its main tasks are environmental issues (it has a large presence in the rural world) and emergencies. “73% of the workforce lives in what is called empty Spain, according to 2019 data, and this allows us to reach the entire territory quickly and agilely,” adds Casas. The group can also operate when a tender is deserted or when a company abandons a task awarded by a public Administration.

The existence of a company like this, called the Administration’s own medium (they are part of its capital), creates suspicions in the private sector due to the competition it generates. However, by law, Grupo Tragsa cannot compete with private companies. “A proprietary medium is an entity to which another entity of the public sector can ordinarily order the performance of certain actions in exchange for a fee compensation, without the rules established for contracting the public sector being applicable to such an order” , explain sources of the Administration.

This brief description reveals another of its peculiarities: not only does it not compete in the private sector, but in the public sphere it only works on commission. That is, if a tender is open, you cannot bid like any other company. In addition, their rates are pre-established annually, they cannot be higher than the market rates and are adjusted based on their structural cost and the result of the previous year. And you can never outsource more than half of an assigned job. In cases where you outsource something, this will change your rate: the price will be set by the lowest value, that is, the one paid to the third company.

The idea, if the theory works as a brand, is that the company ends up entering the same as costs or with minimal deviations. If you lose money, as it happened repeatedly between 2013 and 2017, it means that your rate was cheaper than necessary. And if there is benefit, just the opposite happens. Sometimes, as has happened in 2020, it may be due to an unusual increase in turnover. If this becomes common, then you will have to make an adjustment in two ways: increase your structure to be able to respond to that level of work and, in addition, reduce rates.

Misgivings

Despite all these safeguards, the private sector still views it with suspicion. Although time has polished the differences and marked the border between the interventions of one and the other. The relationship is fluid and the Tragsa Group is even part of the National Construction Confederation, where it maintains a fluid relationship to avoid conflicts and resolve doubtful cases. A formula that has given good results according to company sources, since in the last two years there have been practically no litigation.

In addition to the usual jobs that are assigned to him (roads, highways and small infrastructures in rural areas), he also receives jobs that arise in times of emergency. For example, at the beginning of the year, during the storm Filomena had to be deployed to six autonomous communities and more than 20 provinces to try to restore normalcy after the snowfall.

“The Tragsa Group has made a great effort to focus on being the medium of all the administrations of which it can be: the General Administration of the State and Autonomous Communities, joined by the reform of the Law of Contracts of the Public Sector, councils and island councils and councils. This diversity of administrations for which it can work, together with its territorial capillarity, has allowed it to respond to emergencies that are facing us with great agility ”, highlights the vice-president of SEPI, Bartolomé Lara.

There are other assignments that depart from this norm Among them, the management of requests for supra-autonomous ERTE, the adaptation of immigrant camps in the Canary Islands or the management in the first six months of the minimum vital income. Derived from the covid-19 crisis will also be the design and management of European projects in the coming years.