The head of the Dnepropetrovsk OVA reported a blow to the infrastructure in Krivoy Rog

The head of the Dnepropetrovsk Regional Military Administration (ROA) of Ukraine, Sergei Lysak, reported a blow to the city’s infrastructure in his Telegram channel.

“The city’s infrastructure has been attacked. There was a fire,” the official wrote.

What kind of infrastructure facility we are talking about is not specified.

Earlier it became known about explosions in the Kharkov region. According to journalists from the publication Obshchestvennoye, the first explosion was heard around 15:10. He was followed less than ten minutes later by several more. In which areas of Kharkov the explosions occurred, as well as which objects were damaged, is not specified.

In addition, the Ukrenergo company reported damage to a group of energy infrastructure facilities in Ukraine as a result of Russian strikes. The strikes were carried out in the Vinnitsa, Dnepropetrovsk and Kyiv regions, as well as in the part of the Donetsk People’s Republic controlled by the Ukrainian army.