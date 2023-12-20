Beijing Daxing Airport refused to accept Russian flights until the requirements were met

Beijing Daxing Airport refused to accept and service flights of Rossiya Airlines, which is part of the Aeroflot group, until additional requirements were met, it notified the carrier of this on December 15.

Despite the airline’s readiness to quickly ensure compliance with these requirements, the airport administration did not meet halfway, and therefore the upcoming flights to Daxing Airport from Vladivostok, Krasnoyarsk and Irkutsk were canceled Rossiya Airlines

The carrier clarified that in March 2023, accreditation began with the General Administration of Civil Aviation of China in order to obtain the necessary permits to operate flights.

The first flight from Vladivostok to Beijing was scheduled for December 17. The airline received operational permission, as well as confirmed slots and rights to operate flights from Vladivostok, Krasnoyarsk and Irkutsk.

A source familiar with the situation clarified that representatives of “Russia” turned to the Ministry of Transport for help in solving the problem. China did not respond to the Russian side's request.

See also Several UAV drones attacked Crimea and Sevastopol Related materials:

Aeroflot promised that Rossiya will soon receive permits and begin flights

Rossiya Airlines will soon receive all the necessary permits and begin flights to Beijing, Aeroflot promised.

Rossiya Airlines will soon receive all the necessary permits and begin operating flights to Beijing. In addition, Aeroflot is negotiating with the Chinese aviation authorities on the possibility of operating one-time flights until Rossiya Airlines receives all the necessary permits Aeroflot

The company clarified that passengers who were supposed to go to Beijing on Rossiya flights will be transported by partners. They will be reissued tickets at no additional cost.

Related materials:

In October, Aeroflot opened the sale of tickets for flights from Krasnoyarsk to Chinese Harbin

On October 25, it became known that Aeroflot opened the sale of tickets for regular flights from Krasnoyarsk to Harbin (PRC). It was reported that flights to the new route will be operated by Rossiya Airlines using Superjet 100 aircraft from December 24.

In the winter seasonal schedule, the airline has planned two weekly flights from the Siberian hub of Aeroflot Group to Harbin. Departures from Krasnoyarsk are on Tuesdays and Sundays, return flights are on Wednesdays and Mondays.

Also, from December 23, it is planned to resume direct Aeroflot flights from Moscow to Hong Kong. Planes will fly on Tuesdays, Thursdays and Saturdays. Ticket sales have already opened on September 21.

Aeroflot switched to an autumn-winter schedule from October 29, which will be valid until March 30, 2024. In the new season, the airline offers its passengers flights to 190 destinations, of which 104 are domestic routes. The Russian air carrier will increase the number of routes by 10 percent, and its carrying capacity will increase by 15 percent.

Also, in 2024, Aeroflot Group will increase its presence at its Siberian hub – Krasnoyarsk International Airport. YES. Hvorostovsky. The company plans to base up to 11 aircraft in Krasnoyarsk in the winter schedule and up to 12 in the summer.

These are the airliners of Rossiya Airlines: Superjet 100, Boeing 737-800 and for the first time – Airbus A319. The geography of flights to and from Krasnoyarsk in 2024 is planned to be expanded to 33 destinations, including flights to Moscow and St. Petersburg. In this case, 24 routes will be internal.