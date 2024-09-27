The credibility of the project Fernando Gago At the head of the Guadalajara Sports Club is hanging by a thread and the fact is that in their confrontations against important rivals their performance has simply been poor, since they cannot win even though they have tried to show good football, for that reason, this weekend the red and white team requires of an urgent victory over Club de Fútbol Monterrey, another of the best clubs in Mexican soccer.
The last two defeats of the Sacred Flock have been against América and Cruz Azul, both by the minimum difference, which has exhibited the performance of the Argentine coach who will now have to face his compatriot Martin Demichelis.
With these conditions, the journalist Alejandro Ramirez has revealed that Gago would be planning to send his starting eleven with a defensive line of five, placing Jose Castillo as left back and Gilberto Sepulveda as a starter in the center.
The Guadalajara team will host the Gang this Saturday, September 28 at 9:05 p.m. on Matchday 10 of the 2024 Apertura Tournament.
Raúl Rangel; Alan Mozo, Gilberto Sepúlveda, Jesús Orozco Chiquete, Antonio Briseño, José Castillo; Fernando González, Fernando Beltrán, Erick Gutiérrez; Roberto Alvarado and Armando González.
