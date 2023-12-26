Al-Burhan received an invitation from the Intergovernmental Authority on Development in Africa (IGAD) to meet Dagalo in Djibouti on Thursday, which will be the first meeting between them since the start of the war in mid-April.

But a Sudanese source said that Daglo expressed his willingness to meet with Burhan “in his capacity as army commander only, not as head of the Sovereignty Council.”

The source added, “The date of the meeting has not been agreed upon, due to Al-Burhan's insistence on meeting him as the leader of the Sovereign Council, which the commander of the Rapid Support Forces may not accept.”

The potential meeting comes in implementation of the outcomes of the IGAD summit, which was held in Djibouti at the beginning of this December.

As the fighting between the army and the Rapid Support entered its ninth month and expanded, local, international and regional parties intensified their calls to find a negotiated solution that would stop the losses, which amounted to more than 12 thousand dead and the flight of about 8 million people from their homes.

A few days ago, Hemedti and Al-Burhan announced their willingness to conduct the interview.

Political parties and circles welcomed the potential step and considered it the only way to resolve the current crisis, and called for accelerating the meeting in order to avoid further devastation in Sudan.