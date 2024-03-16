France, England, Spain and Portugal are some of the teams that dream of doing great things in Germany, after some difficult years in which they have not finished succeeding in these tournaments.
However, outside the green there are also important issues to address. Among them, looking good with nice t-shirts ahead of this important European championship. Therefore, what better way to celebrate the launch of the kits for Euro 2024 by Adidas than by doing one of the classic rankings of 90min?
Positive: The pretty dragon
Negative: 0/10 creativity
It may sound harsh, but what best defines these t-shirts is lack of inspiration, and with this little more needs to be said. These kits are reminiscent of training shirts and are basically a copy and paste from other years. It is clear that it can only get better.
Positive: Tartan is a bit iconic
Negative: Aren't they wearing red socks?
While it is true that we are discussing the shirts, we cannot help but focus on the possibility that Scotland end up playing without red socks. The idea of tartan is good in principle, although it doesn't tell us much more
Positive: Hungary does not usually compete in these tournaments consecutively
Negative: We haven't seen Milos Kerkez with this shirt yet
It's hard to imagine Hungary's jersey making headlines at Euro 2024, but that collection is simple and pretty. Red, white and green are difficult colors to combine, and they always look good on the Hungary shirt, so a good choice.
Positive: Home jersey is acceptable
Negative: The away shirt is terrible
Although the first shirt is fine, classic, basically what was expected. On the other hand, the second kit is something to close your eyes and imagine something totally different. They have nothing to do with each other.
Positive: Italian Classic T-Shirt
Negative: Strangely it looks like an imitation
We are not upset with the Italian National Team jerseys, just disappointed. The home kit is better than the away kit. It feels illegal not to see the Puma sign on the shirts, and this is something that will take some getting used to.
Positive: She is pretty
Negative: Maybe you need sunglasses to look at the pink away kit
Germany's home kit takes us back to the year 2006, and that's certainly pretty good for the Germans. Their away jersey can still be improved, with that vibrant pink color that is difficult to digest. The truth is that it is normal for the hosts to present themselves in style in a very important tournament for them.
Positive: Tintin is a legend
Negative: I don't have one of these shirts yet.
This is how to make t-shirts. Belgium has based its away kit on the character of Tintin, perfectly modeled by Leandro Trossard. It's a clever way to make a modern t-shirt. I never before realized how much Trossard is like Tintin.
