The Murcian Health Service (SMS) has signed an agreement with the Adhara HIV/AIDS association to develop the ‘Pares’ program in the HIV and Sexually Transmitted Infections Unit (Units) of the Virgen de la Arrixaca Hospital. Thus, professionals and volunteers will help vulnerable patients in a coordinated manner. Until now, this work was carried out by Apoyo Activo.

This unit was a pioneer in Spain in integrating a ‘peer educator’ into its multidisciplinary team, and now renews this agreement for four years, extendable for another four more. It is a cooperative formula to develop personalized health care, where volunteers will carry out prevention and health promotion activities, through education and comprehensive care for each case.

Likewise, the aim is to accompany patients in the process of coping with the social, personal, family and work aspects of HIV infection or hepatitis C coinfection. To this end, the program also integrates caregivers and family members into its activities, and pays special attention to the support of the newly diagnosed.

specialized training



The volunteer who starts out as a ‘peer educator’ receives initial training that will continue for four years. This training deals with healthy lifestyle habits, adherence to antiretroviral treatment, management of adverse effects and reduction of risk behaviors, which is taught by the State HIV and AIDS Coordinator (Cesida).

Another aspect on which the work of the volunteers is based is emotional support, which will be addressed through self-esteem management, and information about Adhara’s own services and other specific resources for people with HIV/AIDS. All this focused on reducing the stigma of people who suffer from these pathologies.

In this way, the ‘peer educator’ serves as a reference person for a good state of health, both physical and mental, and for a completely normalized life.