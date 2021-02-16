The secretary general of Ademys, one of the teaching unions of the City of Buenos Aires, Mariana Scayola, considered this Tuesday that “sanitary conditions are not guaranteed” in schools against the coronavirus, ratified a stoppage of activities for 72 hours from Wednesday and demanded a minimum wage of “55,000 pesos” for workers in the sector.

“In what it does at the beginning of classes, we are starting with a 72-hour measure of force, Wednesday, Thursday and Friday of this week, because we understand that as the Buenos Aires Government is proposing, it is a return to the presence what does not guarantee sanitary conditions for students or teachers“Scayola said in statements to Telam.

The leader estimated that the start of class announced by the Buenos Aires government for Wednesday “will be complicated by health, but also with a salary claim.”

In this regard, the Ademys union asks “that the minimum salary for teachers in CABA is not less than 55,000 pesos, in line with what a minimum food basket costs.”

📢 Without epidemiological, infrastructure or salary conditions, classes DO NOT START‼

⛔ 17, 18 and 19 STOP

✔ Wed 17: 8.30hs Press release at Govt Headquarters.

✔ Thu 6:17 pm Educational caravan of Congress to the National Min Educ 🚲🚗🚙

✔ Fri 19: 17.30 pm Assembly🙋🏾‍♀️🙋🏾‍♀ pic.twitter.com/eakK7I1SAO – Ademys (@AdemysPrensa) February 14, 2021

The decision of the measure of force was made last week in an assembly after the head of the Buenos Aires government, Horacio Rodríguez Larreta, presented the final protocol for the return to face-to-face classes, which among other measures established a staggered return every 10 minutes and the bubbles by grade, room, course or year.

“The conditions for a safe return as advertised are not in place; on the contrary, in fact, each school is responsible for the application of the protocols, which will widen educational inequality since they do not have the same resources all of them” , concluded the union leader.

As announced on its Twitter account, the union will offer a press conference this Wednesday morning in front of the City Government Headquarters, on Thursday it will hold a caravan from Congress to the Ministry of National Education and on Friday it will hold an assembly to evaluate the steps to follow.

Ademys has about 600 affiliates over a total of 60 thousand teachers from Buenos Aires, although the impact of the measure could affect thousands of children when classes are restarted.

With information from Télam.

JPE