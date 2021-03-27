The PCR tests carried out on the entire staff of Abanca Ademar – players and coaching staff – were negative, including the five positive for COVID-19 detected a week ago, so the team will be able to travel in full to play the European League tie against the Swedish IFK Kristianstad, as confirmed by the Leonese club.

In this way, the Ademarista team will only have the absence of the injured Leandro Semedon for the two games who will play in less than 24 hours against the Nordic team on his track, the Monday 29 and Tuesday 30 March.

The expedition of the team led by Manolo Cadenas will begin the trip at dawn on Sunday, once the ten-day quarantine period that he has maintained, in home confinement, concludes. after the positives detected last Friday before the Sacyr ASOBAL league match against Fraikin Granollers, which was postponed to May 12.

The people from Leon will arrive in the Swedish city after a long journey with stops in Amsterdam (Holland) and Copenhagen (Denmark), to make the last journey by bus by road, just a few hours before the start of the first match set for 8:45 p.m.