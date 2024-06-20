Techim Sintoflon has never stopped believing in Diesel engines and for this reason it has developed and developed an additive specifically designed for the new biofuel HVO (Hydrotreated Vegetable Oil), diesel fuel obtained 100% from renewable vegetable raw materials and non-edible oils.

HVO LOTION, this is the name of the Sintoflon additive, is the ideal supplement for this biofuel which can be used for all Diesel engines: from Euro 0 to Euro 6. With the complete Pack, the pump and injectors are protected from wear injectors, the injection system is kept clean, reducing mechanical friction, increasing efficiency and driveability. The 125 ml bottle is sufficient for a full tank of approximately 40 – 60 litres. For more information or purchase of the product contact Sintoflon.

HVO biofuel, in addition to not being hygroscopic and therefore poorly subject to bacterial contamination, is free of aromatics and polyaromatics, compounds with an environmental impact. HVO guarantees an almost total reduction in smoke even in older Diesel engines or those without FAP (DPF) and polluting emissions, but is dedicated only to the latest generation EN15940 (XTL) approved engines. If you want to learn more about the qualities of this fuel already available on the Eni network, read the newsauto article that talks about HVO. The Sintoflon additive makes it compatible even with older cars. HVO is available at Eni service stations under the name “HVOlution“. To date, the biofuel is present in 150 Eni service stations distributed throughout the country.