What a joy to see indie games setting trends, right? In 2020, Among Us and Fall Guys achieved truly incredible popularity ratings; while in the first half of this year Valheim was the one that captured all the attention followed by Loop Hero. This original roguelite turned everything upside down with a very addictive mechanic, which is finally going to receive its first big update.

Three months after its launch, the team of Four quarters details finally the improvements included in the new patch 1.1, which some had been waiting for like May water since the game launched on Steam. As we already knew, this version of the game includes the ability to save the game in the middle of an expedition to prevent you from playing longer than you should, as well as an option to automate the action at quadruple speed.

Apart from that, we have as a surprise the possibility of escaping the combats with 30% of our resources, exchanging decks from the menu, discarding (literally) the cards related to the boss combat or a button to block equipment and avoid that we delete it by mistake. Of course, all of this is accompanied by new content also: three squares and two types of enemies. “But finding them depends on the heroes” reads the text.

In 3DJuegos, our colleague Carlos Gallego had the opportunity to analyze Loop Hero and gave it a very high rating, in line with what most fans think: the average of Steam reviews is 93% at the moment. It’s a really addictive game, the kind that makes you think long-term and make important decisions on the go.

