Decrease in income, inability to meet current expenses, make ends meet or survive on just 400 euros a month … are some of the consequences derived from the diagnosis of cancer that cause poverty and inequality in Spain. According to a report by the Spanish Association Against Cancer (AECC), ‘Poverty, Covid and cancer: a triple front for the most vulnerable’, this extremely vulnerable situation would affect more than 130,000 patients in Spain.

Of the total number of people with cancer in vulnerable situations, 32% are in a situation of temporary disability or sick leave with a decrease of 25% of the monthly salary; 12% are self-employed, by contributing 80% for the minimum base, they can have around 400 euros per month to cope with the day to day; 11% are unemployed or are in a ERTE situation and the remaining 28% their activity is linked to the underground economy or outside the regular job market. Do not forget that homes are affected since the situation of the patients affects the whole family.

37% of the patients have seen their economy worsen and many have had to make severe cuts in their expenses



In an informative meeting, four patients, with their testimonies, showed the other reality of cancer little known by Spanish society. Cristina Camuñas, Antonia, Carlota and Cristania, together with Teresa López-Fando, Coordinator of Programs and Services of the AECC, revealed the other side of the cancer coin.

The loss of employment, the inability to meet current expenses or the new needs that cancer causes in the family, are clear examples of how cancer is lived from vulnerability. Teresa López-Fando, points out that “it is a little known reality that cancer causes poverty and inequality, not only aggravating the situation of vulnerability in previously vulnerable groups, but also impoverishing those who were not in that situation before.” In addition, the pandemic has aggravated the situation. Thus, since December 2020, 37% of people with cancer have seen their economic situation worsened and of these, 16% have gotten so bad that they have had to severe cuts, incur debts or apply for financial aid and have not yet recovered.

“If it is already hard having to deal with cancer, taking out your family with 420 euros a month becomes unbearable”



The AECC has made an effort to help this part of patients with vulnerability and social care services have increased by 14% from July 2020 to May 2021, increasing the number of people served with work vulnerability by more than 50%, with a total of 21,000.

Cristina Camuñas was the main breadwinner in the family, but when she was diagnosed with cancer, she and her husband were unemployed. «If it is already hard to have to accept a cancer, taking your family forward with 420 euros a month becomes unbearable. You don’t know where to shoot. It is not the same to receive this disease with a solvent financial situation than to be caught with problems to make ends meet «.

Antonia Siquier, was working as a cook when she was diagnosed with pancreatic cancer. They discharged him, but With what he charged, he did not make ends meet. “Having cancer created two problems for me: the disease and not having resources. Everything got worse and I didn’t know what was more serious, if cancer or not being able to pay the debts.

Carlota Alexandre, a patient with ovarian cancer, was a waitress with a permanent contract when she was diagnosed with the disease. “After working all my life, at 48 years old I find myself alone and lost, without knowing if I will be able to go back to work. The Association helps me with food, with money for the mortgage and in finding a job, but it would be nice to have some kind of support and monitoring at the institutional level «.

Cristania Campos, daughter of a person with cancer, lost her job due to absences when she had to take care of her mother. «At 6 months I ran out of unemployment and we run out of resources in the family. Creams, the need to have material to aid mobility, and other medications that social security does not cover were covered by the Association, as well as food. My mother passed away and I have not yet been able to go back to work at the moment.

Charity collection



The AECC takes to the streets this Thursday, June 17 to serve vulnerable families with cancer. For them, it puts at their disposal 110 social workers who will help families throughout the disease process, adjusting to their needs with services that range from financial aid, legal-labor assistance, flats and residences, loan of ortho-prosthetic material or care. to vulnerability.

Also, from 2018 to 2021, the AECC has increased 73% in financial aid, 57% in the management of accommodation or 38% more in loan of support products.

On June 17, the AECC will go out in 12 Autonomous Communities, with almost 4,000 tables and more than 1,000 volunteers. In addition, you can also contribute digitally through https://mihuchacontraelcancer.aecc.es/