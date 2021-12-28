The Addams family: plot, voice actors and streaming of the film

Tonight, 28 December 2021, at 9.20 pm on Rai 3, The Addams family is broadcasted, an animated film directed by Conrad Vernon and Greg Tiernan with the Italian voices of Virginia Raffaele, Pino Insegno, Eleonora Gaggero, Luciano Spinelli, Loredana Berté and Raoul Bova. But let’s see all the information together in detail.

Plot

Gomez Addams and Morticia Frump are celebrating their wedding in a clearing in the forest just outside a village, surrounded by the entire Addams clan, when they are joined by the angry mob of the villagers armed with torches who chase them away as “monsters ”, And from which Morticia and Gomez escape together with Uncle Fester in their old car driven by Mano. On the journey, the group runs over Lurch, who is interned in an asylum and escaped with his straitjacket still on. They thus accidentally discover a dismal asylum abandoned on top of a steep hill, perpetually surrounded by the mists of the swamp below and haunted by a spirit that shouts loudly “Go away!”.

The Addams Family: The Cast (Voice Actors)

We saw the plot of The Addams Family, but what is the cast of voice actors in the animated film? Here is the complete list:

Pino I teach: Gomez Addams

Virginia Raffaele: Morticia Addams

Eleonora Gaggero: Wednesday Addams

Luciano Spinelli: Pugsley Addams

Raoul Bova: Uncle Fester

Loredana Bertè: Grandmother

Roberta Pellini: Margaux Needler

Chiara Fabiano: Parker Needler

David Vivanti: Mitch

Luna Iansante: Bethany

Andrea Lavagnino: Spirit of the house

Sara Labidi: Layla and Kayla

Massimiliano Alto: Glenn

Franco Mannella: Priest

Streaming and tv

Where to see The Addams Family on live TV and live streaming? The animated film, as mentioned, will be broadcast tonight – 28 December 2021 – at 9.20 pm on Rai 3. It will also be possible to follow it in live streaming via the free RaiPlay.it platform.