The Addams Family is set to return to the small screen with Wednesday (Merlina), the Netflix reboot that will have Tim Burton as executive producer and fans could not be more excited by the result. Likewise, the casting has been a subject of constant debate on social networks.

Gomez, Morticia, Wednesday and Pugsley, Uncle Lucas, the butler and Cosa are the unusual characters who starred in the gloomy and beloved show. On this occasion, the youngest daughter of the family will be the main star and the bets on the actress chosen for the role did not take long to appear.

To the joy of the fans, Jenna ortega confirmed that she will play Merlina through her official Instagram account. “New chapter. I hope I can do Wednesday Addams justice. Click twice, ”shared the 18-year-old actress.

In the same publication, a photograph is appreciated where she has the script of the series, making it clear that it will not be long before the filming stage begins and we know the premiere date on the streaming platform.

What will Merlina be about?

According to Variety, Merlina will be a television series for young adults, with a plot described as “mysterious and supernatural.” The fiction will narrate the life of the youngest of the family as a student at the select Nevermore Academy.

“She will try to master her psychic ability, thwart a wave of murders that has terrorized the local city and solve a mystery that involved her parents 25 years ago,” shared the specialized media.