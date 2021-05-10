Netflix is ​​ready to dust off one of the biggest hits on the small screen: The Addams Family. After 57 years, they will return in a reboot, titled Merlina, with Tim Burton serving as executive producer and fans couldn’t be more excited about the result.

It should be noted that the director is familiar with this type of macabre, funny and strange stories with a gothic touch. For this reason, the pressure has fallen on the signing of the actors to play the memorable characters.

At the moment there is no information about the casting, but several names such as Johnny Depp to be Gomez Addams have already sounded. Now, The Iluminerdi points out that Christina Ricci could bring Morticia to life, garnering approval from fans who see her as the ideal successor.

Ricci played Merlina (Morticia’s daughter) in two films about The Addams Family during the 90s. For this reason, it would be the best option if Eva Green, another great favorite, is not taken into account.

What will the reboot of The Addams family be about?

According to Variety, Merlina will be a television series for young adults, with a plot described as “mysterious and supernatural.” The fiction will narrate the life of the youngest of the family as a student at the select Nevermore Academy.

“She will try to master her psychic ability, thwart a wave of murders that has terrorized the local city and solve a mystery that involved her parents 25 years ago,” shared the specialized media.

Who are the members of the Adams family?

Gomez, the father, is a sinister guy who tortures himself. Morticia, the mother, is a vampire who likes to walk through the cemetery. The other members of the family are his gloomy children Wednesday and Pugsley, the strangest Uncle Lucas, the butler and Cosa, a hand with a life of its own.