Today’s Amazon offers offer us a discount for a ADATA XPG SX8100 3D 4TB SSD, for computers (not compatible with PS5). The reported discount is around €100 compared to the average price. Don’t miss out on this promotion you just have to go to this pageor use the box you see below.

The average price of the last 30 days is €305. The current price is the lowest ever and comes after some price drops in recent days. At the time of writing there are only nine units for sale on Amazon, so if you’re interested you better not wait too long.