Today’s Amazon offers offer us a discount for a ADATA XPG SX8100 3D 4TB SSD, for computers (not compatible with PS5). The reported discount is around €100 compared to the average price. Don’t miss out on this promotion you just have to go to this pageor use the box you see below.
The average price of the last 30 days is €305. The current price is the lowest ever and comes after some price drops in recent days. At the time of writing there are only nine units for sale on Amazon, so if you’re interested you better not wait too long.
The features of the Adata SSD
This SSD is a PCIe gen3x4 and NVMe 1.3 M.2 2280. The reading speed is 3,500 MB/s while the writing speed is 3,000 MB/s. It is not a very fast SSD, but it has the advantage of guaranteeing 4 TB of storage space at an attractive price.
If you are looking for an SSD spacious but also fastyou can opt for a Lexar NM790 which is also compatible with the PS5 with a heat sink to combat the summer heat, but which is not available at the historic minimum price and, clearly, costs even more.
The ADATA XPG SX8100 3D has a five-year warranty. Measures 8 x 2.2 x 0.35 cm.
