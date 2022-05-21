The Unión Adarve gets into the final of the play-off for promotion to the First RFEF after striking down the powerful Hércules in the Rico Pérez in the year of its Centenary. Tellechea’s early goal and a stellar performance by their goalkeeper Guille were enough for the Pilar neighborhood team to knock down one of the favorite teams to promote to the bronze category of Spanish football. Borja Galan, the best while he was on the green, tied the tie and his injury played against Sergio Mora’s teamwho threw the rest in the final minutes with all the meat on the grill to try to knock down the humble Madrid team.

The Hércules, paradoxically, exercised as a visitor precisely in his stadium, the Rico Pérez, surrounded by its public with a grand entrance. Despite this, it was the Unión Adarve that struck first after a first warning from Sergio Mora’s men through Borja Galán. Goalkeeper poked the ball with class inside the area and put a candy on the second post for Ignacio Tellechea to open the scoring after ten minutes of the game. Even Adri López nipped in the bud what could have been 2-0, in a counter in which Montejo could not with the herculano goal in one on one. The people of Madrid, grown by the stage, pressed under pressure and were powerful in transition.

Meanwhile, Borja Galán and Álex Martínez began to wreak havoc on the left and Hercules began to appear in the game. The scare, however, came in the form of an injury. Captain Raúl Ruiz lay down on the lawn of Rico Pérez and Mora took advantage of the circumstance to put one more gear. Chuli to the field and Fernández to the side. A purely offensive change.

Hercules began to take possession of the ball and, therefore, of the game. In those, Borja Galan faced, space was opened at the peak of the area and threaded it to Guille’s long stick. A goal of many carats that served to tie the tie.

The people from Alicante grew and Raúl González was able to overtake his team after a good individual action by Chuli in which he fell with almost no margin to charge his leg inside the small area. But Diego Nogales’ team, who had given up possession, continued with their teeth sharpened when the spaces appeared. Tellechea tried to emulate the first goal after a cross from Maganto, but the ball fell soft in the hands of Adri López, who would once again be crucial between the posts. Goalkeeper, in combination with Tellechea, stood up to the goalkeeper from Herculaneum, who reduced spaces and put in a hard leg so that the result did not change on the edge of half-time.

Chuli began the second act wanting to make noise. The attacker from Huelva claimed a penalty from Mayorga and finished off a cross from Galán, limping after a blow, which went straight into the hands of Guille. But the exchange of blows was constant and the real protagonist was Adri López, who flew again to get a frank shot from Goalkeeper. Shortly before, Raúl González was unable to take advantage of a great pass filtered by Bikoro, which left him alone in front of Guille.

Again, an injury ran into the path of Hercules. Borja Galán, the best on the green, did not recover from the previous blow and Mora did not hesitate to reserve one of his most decisive men. Calleja, with a tough tackle, heated up the atmosphere at the Rico Pérez, whose stands took advantage of the hydration break to encourage their team to go “for them”. Mora got the message from the fans and put all the meat on the grill with the entry of Aketxe to accumulate men in the rival area in the final minutes, but it was not enough. The game, in extra time.

Guille, hero in extra time

It was enough for the Unión Adarve to endure the result, while the Hércules was forced to throw the rest before its public in the year of the Centenary. I enter Coins to throw the rest but it was the central Diego the one who had it to get ahead in the tie hunting a ball in the area as if it were a battering ram. Guille, again, he was outstanding under the sticks. Cease, with a shot directed at the squad, he also sent the Adarve goalkeeper flying, who was brilliant during the match. Even the Bull Coins he ran into the post at the gates of the added time break.

Aketxe He had it under the sticks in the second period of extra time, but sent the ball into the clouds when he only had to push it. The succession of balls hung by the herculanos had no effect against the wall of red shirts. Chuli he had the last one at close range, but Guille Pérez was the hero of the tie. Hercules is out of the Play-off for promotion to First RFEF. A new blow for a historical that does not lift its head.