Despite the many criticisms about the type of delivery that is The Super Mario Bros. Movie, It has already raised USD 260.3 million nationally and USD 248.4 million internationally. Simply put, 508.7 million globally.

The figure we mentioned exceeds the collection of Demon Slayer: Mugen Train ($494 million) and ranks just behind Minions: The Rise of Gru ($942.5 million).

In fact, The Super Mario Bros. Movie It is already the highest grossing film of 2023 Worldwide. he surpassed Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania.

However, it has an even more special aspect that makes it stand out, since it is already recognized as the most successful film responding to video game adaptations brought to the big screen. He left behind the profits collected by warcraft and Pokemon: Detective Pikachu.

The team from The Super Mario Bros. Movie

The production of the successful film was in charge of Universal Studios, Illumination and Nintendo. However, it should be mentioned that it was a risky project, due to the previous production involving the Mushroom Kingdom, in 1993.

Nevertheless, the previous failure, did not prevent this delivery, although this time he had more help. In much of Illumination, which is recognized for the hit movies of her — sing—. In addition, the participation of Shigeru Miyamoto, the Nintendo designer, responsible for the birth of Mario, stands out.

Source: Nintendo

Film Directors: Aaron Horvath and Michael Jelenic

Voice Cast: Chris Pratt, Charlie Day, Anya Taylor-Joy and Jack Black

The Super Mario Bros. Movie It had a budget of 100 million USD, which, in fact, is almost half the budget that animated films receive from producers like Pixar or Disney. Despite having a comparatively low budget, the film is a huge success.

And thanks to the final wink we know that we can expect a sequel.

