The Autonomous Community has launched improvements to the conditioning of the El Valle Perdido recreational area, in the El Valle y Carrascoy Regional Park. Due to the large influx of visitors that this area receives, being so close to the city of Murcia, it has become essential to address certain improvement works, such as the adaptation of the sanitation network and the public toilet booth.

Similarly, the leisure area of ​​El Valle Perdido, waste management, and other health and safety actions will be improved. They are the main works that will be carried out, which represents an investment of 27,567 euros, which are co-financed with 80 percent of Feder funds and the remaining 20 percent, with the Community’s own funds.

The general director of the Natural Environment, María Cruz Ferreira, pointed out that “with these works, in addition to satisfying the expectations and needs of the users who visit this area, proper functioning and safety are ensured for the visitors of said place, avoiding the time a deterioration of the landscape and environmental degradation of the area”.

One of the improvements in the leisure area of ​​El Valle Perdido, one of the most demanded by visitors, is the change in the evacuation of water from the sports courts. In addition, with the construction of another three recreational picnic tables, the capacity of the play area is increased, which was another of the requests that users of the area had been making.

«The recreational area of ​​El Valle Perdido is one of the areas with the highest influx of visitors within the El Valle y Carrascoy Regional Park, given its proximity to the metropolitan area of ​​the city of Murcia. For this reason, the material and human resources must be provided for the correct maintenance and conservation of the infrastructures for public use associated with the operation of this Protected Natural Area”, concluded María Cruz Ferreira.