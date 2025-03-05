The Adala de Zaragoza Association It has been rescuing dogs, cats and other pets for ten years. They take them out of the street and sometimes also of shelters and protectors who need help. In addition, they have taken care of animals with special needs.

Among the last tenants who have become part of Adala’s family are Karma and Dharma, rescued by the kennel of the Cartuja. “They were the only blind by birth, those who were not going to have any opportunity to get adopted in the kennel, so we took them,” they explain from the association.

“After rescuing them, we take them directly to the veterinarian and The panorama was bleak“, regret.” The two gave coronavirus and giardiasis positive, in fact, Karma was very apathetic and had to be admitted two days. Luckily, now both are recovered. “

Karma hospitalization, treatments, identification and vaccines of both puppies have meant A huge economic effort For the association and, therefore, now they ask for help, not only to spread these two hairy, but also in search of donations to recover.

“There are many ways to help us: Through donations by Bizum, PayPal or Bank Transfer, joining our Teaming Group, sponsoring one of the hairy … “, remember.” All the information is in Our website“

In search of a home for Karma and Dharma

The rescued dogs have only three and a half months and according to the association they are mestizos, probably of Border Collie. “We intuit that as old will not be very large, we believe that they will weigh between 15 and 18 kilos,” they say. “We are looking for indefinite or adoption for them, together or separately, although It would be ideal for them to go to a family with other dogs that could guide them “.

“Karma is a beautiful baby, a real love,” they tell about it. “It seems that he sees a little, he is not complete Enjoy every minute, every hour, every day of everything around you And more if accompanied. “

Any interested in welcome or adopt Karma and Dharma You just have to contact the association through its social networks.