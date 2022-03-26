Of Vera Martinella

The tumor may recur after some time. The expert on survival: New drugs or the infusion of new donor lymphocytes are the possible solutions. Sometimes another transplant is possible

It was the summer of 2019, when Sinisa Mihajlovic was diagnosed with acute myeloid leukemia on her return from a holiday in Sardinia. The Bologna coach then underwent heavy cycles of chemotherapy and, at the end of October 2019, al

bone marrow transplant

as a donor who had given him back his hope. In December, just under five months after his first hospitalization, the former footballer had

resumed his permanent position on the bench

and since then he had never abandoned it, even though he always underwent the checks provided for all the sick with his own clinical path. Until the announcement made today at the press conference: the disease has returned and Sinisa will have to start new treatments.

Why did the disease come back?



It often happens, unfortunately – he replies Paolo Corradini, president of the Italian Society of Hematology (Sie) -. Based on various prognostic factors of the individual patient and the aggressiveness of the disease, in about half of the patients with acute myeloid leukemia who undergo a bone marrow transplant from a donor, the tumor manifests itself again after some time. But the game is not over. In practice, even i new lymphocytes (the cells of the immune system responsible for the defense of our body) received through the transplant from a healthy donor are unable to fight the tumor that has returned with a relapse. See also Dead Montagnier, from the Nobel prize to icon no vax

So how do you go about it?



First of all, later you fall back better (and for Sinisa almost two and a half years have passed since the transplant, ed) because the passage of time indicates that the patient’s body still managed to respond – says Corradini, who is also director of the Hematology Division of the IRCCS National Cancer Institute in Milan -. At this point it is essential to re-study the genetic characteristics of leukemia cells of recidivism because they exist new drugs which can be used to cure it. based on these analyzes you choose how to proceed. Another option thereinfusion of new donor lymphocytes to strengthen the response that had been obtained. a bit like adding new soldiers to the battalion that had worked before. And then, always evaluating the single case, sometimes there is the possibility of a second transplant.

it is precisely on the front of the fight against relapses that today the efforts of many researchers are concentrated to find new effective drugs capable of eradicating the tumor when it returns. Gradually, doctors’ armamentarium against the most aggressive blood cancers is enriched with new effective strategies: the world of hematology has changed profoundly in the last two or three years and scientific research, also conducted in our country, has made great progress. opening new avenues for thousands of sick people to whom we could not give answers before. See also Coronavirus, the latest news from Italy and the world on Covid, the green pass and vaccines

Acute myeloid leukemia

blood cancer

which affects about 3,500 people in Italy every year, which originates in stem cells present in the bone marrow and develops very rapidly. an extremely aggressive disease that is more likely to affect men over 60, although it can also occur in children. Till today donor bone marrow transplantation remains the most effective therapy for many patients. TO five years survives unfortunately only 35-40% of patients. A percentage that is explained not only by the characteristics of aggression that acute myeloid leukemia can show, but also because the elderly people who are affected (and who are the majority) are not very often able to tolerate aggressive treatments which are necessary for transplantation and healing.