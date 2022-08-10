Actress Rebel Wilson, who lost 35 kilograms, walked around Los Angeles in a top and leggings

Australian actress Rebel Wilson, who lost more than 35 kilograms, the paparazzi noticed in public in a frank manner. Relevant footage is published Daily Mail.

The 42-year-old celebrity walked the streets of Los Angeles in sportswear, namely, in a Nike brand bra and cropped tight leggings. For shoes, she chose pink sneakers, and she preferred to collect her hair in a ponytail. From the jewelry on it – sunglasses, a visor and a gold bracelet. Wilson carried a multicolored towel in her hands.

Readers of the publication admired the appearance of the actress in the comments under the posted images. “She looks just fine in this crop top”, “Pretty Woman”, “Slim”, “Beautiful Rebel,” netizens said.

In May, Rebel Wilson explained her desire to lose weight. In an interview with People magazine, the actress said that the desire to become slimmer appeared in her in 2019 after visiting a doctor who was supposed to freeze her eggs. According to the celebrity, the doctor examined her and recommended to get rid of excess weight, since the success of this procedure depended on it.