Rebel Wilson lost weight by gradually reducing the amount of food in servings

Australian actress Rebel Wilson, who lost more than 35 kilograms, revealed the secret to losing weight. The relevant information is published The Sun.

The Pitch Perfect star revealed that she follows a diet plan that has helped her in her fight against excess weight. According to her, she eats a hearty breakfast, and then gradually reduces the amount of food in servings throughout the day. Thus, she manages to consume fewer calories without feeling hungry.

For example, most often for breakfast, the artist prefers an omelet with vegetables, porridge with fruit or avocado with smoked salmon. Wilson usually has lunch at 3 p.m., choosing baked vegetables with fish or high-carb foods. A celebrity dinner consists of a small portion of protein and fresh vegetables. It is noted that instead of snacking, the actress drinks water or green tea.

In November 2021, Wilson also listed exercises that help you lose weight. According to the actress, many hours of walking helped her to achieve an ideal figure. The star noted that while walking she listens to podcasts or music.