Australian actress Rebel Wilson, who has lost 20 kilograms of excess weight over the past year, showed a figure in a tight outfit after another weight loss. The corresponding frame appeared in her Instagram-story.

According to the latest data, 42-year-old Wilson managed to lose another ten kilograms. Thus, in total, the actress got rid of more than 30 kilograms as part of the “year of health” announced by her herself.

In a photo posted on the network, the celebrity is captured in full growth in a black dress with voluminous shoulders and lace sleeves. Her image was complemented by a lush black and white wig and bright makeup. In a caption to the publication, Wilson noted that she imitated the outfit and hairstyle of the villainess Cruella De Ville from the animated film 101 Dalmatians.

Earlier in May, Rebel Wilson showed off her transformed body in a swimsuit. In the posted videos and photos, the actress poses in the pool in a closed black bathing suit. “This is how I celebrate half of the distance covered by the sports marathon! There are still 2.5 months ahead! ” – she signed the frame.