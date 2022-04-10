A very important issue, the one raised by the actress Valeria Graci during an interview with Verissimo: “I don’t allow it to anyone anymore”

Valeria Graci was a guest on the television program Very true, led by Silvia Toffanin and vented about a very intimate aspect of her life, she was the victim of psychological violence.

A period that has it deeply markedbut which also taught her to never allow anyone to again mistreat and subdue it. He wanted to tell the public how important it is to put one’s person first, to love oneself and above all to find the strength to fight and remove toxic people, who negatively affect life and are a reason for discomfort and suffering.

Valeria Graci at Verissimo has talked about love, how much it should make you feel good and not bad, how much it should fill your life and not take away. Sometimes when you love someone, you become blind and many things are given up to make her happy. But it absolutely doesn’t have to be like that, you have to know how to recognize love toxic and you have to know how to react.

Nobody should give up their happiness to get themselves abuse. Nobody should be psychologically subdued.

If we are not used to loving each other, respecting each other, it is easier to allow others to treat us in a certain way. I have learned not to allow it to anyone anymore.

The theme that the actress, comedian and presenter has brought to the attention of the public is a lot important. But toxic people are not just companions and partners, wives or husbands, but also a friend or a friend. We must move away from toxicity and fight for it own happiness.