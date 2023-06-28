The name of Carmen Sevilla will evoke in many television viewers the figure of an affable and mature presenter who made picturesque lapses in her speeches as the presenter of neighborhood cinema on TV. For many moviegoers, it will be the distant memory of an actress embarking on mediocre pseudo-erotic films in the 1970s, before retiring from the big screen. However, Carmen Sevilla succeeded as a singer for two decades, she participated in The Ed Sullivan Show when the presence of any Spanish artist on American television was a chimera and he was present in 60 films together with the greatest artists of his time, from Jorge Negrete to Luis Mariano, from Jorge Mistral to Vittorio de Sica, and he even filmed at the orders of Nicholas Ray and to be partner by Charlton Heston.

Carmen Sevilla has died this Tuesday in Madrid, at the age of 92. She suffered from Alzheimer’s since 2009, when she still presented neighborhood cinema, program in which she made her last appearance on television in December 2010. The volume of the artistic career of this singer and actress is, even today, overwhelming. Also almost unknown. According to her official biography, María del Carmen García Galisteo, her real name, was born in Seville on October 16, 1930, although the artist always remembered that, in reality, she did so in 1931. When she began her career, hand in hand with the legendary Estrellita Castro, who had discovered it when she was only 12 years old, was forced to lie about this information in order to obtain the professional license of the Entertainment Union. Steeped in the flamenco atmosphere since she was a child, she would also become part of the companies of El Príncipe Gitano and Paco Reyes. Carmen Sevilla made her debut in Spanish cinema in 1947, with a brief role in spanish serenade, under the orders of the then mythical Juan de Orduña. Only a year later he was already sharing the screen, as equals, with none other than Jorge Negrete in Jalisco sings in Seville.

Carmen Sevilla’s career would skyrocket in the fifties, a decade in which she made 24 films and became an undisputed star of Spanish cinema. Her self-confidence in front of the camera and her ability as a singer earned her the sympathy of the spectators and, although she was always an artist who based her performances on naturalness, she knew how to polish her talent over time until she became a more than remarkable actress. , although almost always pigeonholed. After the success of Sister Saint Sulpice, directed by Luis Lucía in 1952, would come the explosion of popularity achieved that same year with imperial violets, in which he shared the screen with the then untouchable Luis Mariano —with whom he had already worked on The dream of Andalusia And who would you meet again? The beauty of Cádiz. In 1957 Seville surprised the spectators with a notable dramatic character in the wonderful The revenge (the first Spanish film to be nominated for the Oscar for Best Foreign Language Film), directed by Juan Antonio Bardem, already exalted thanks to films of the stature of death of a cyclist and Main Street.

In 1961 Carmen Sevilla was placed under the command of a cinematographic myth like Nicholas Ray in King of Kings, blockbuster by Samuel Bronston shot in Spain, in which he played Mary Magdalene. At the peak of popularity she would reach the balcony of the moon film that today can be seen as an emblem kitsch which brought together Carmen Sevilla, Lola Flores and Paquita Rico for the first time in a feature film. Rocio Road, by Rafael Gil (1966) and teach a scoundrel, by Agustín Navarro (1969), would be some of her successes in the sixties, in which Sevilla also established herself as a singer, releasing more than 15 records, many of them with songs composed by her husband, Augusto Algueró, one of the most popular musicians in the country. Their union aroused the enthusiasm of Spain at the time, as evidenced by the fact that nearly 300,000 people congregated around the Basilica del Pilar in Zaragoza on their wedding day, in February 1961. Those were years in which Carmen Sevilla worked frantically, becoming an absolute star. At Christmas 1965, she came to participate as a guest on the legendary American television show The Ed Sullivan Show.

The actress and singer Carmen Sevilla pictured in 1957. Slim Aarons (Getty Images) Carmen Sevilla visits Spanish soldiers in the Moroccan coastal enclave of Sidi Ifni, in 1957. From the left, Lola Flores, Carmen Sevilla and Paquita Rico, in the film ‘El balcón de la luna’, directed by Luis Saslavsky in 1961. Carmen Sevilla at her wedding with the composer Augusto Alguero, held on February 23, 1961, in Zaragoza. Gianni Ferrari (Getty Images) Carmen Sevilla with her only son, Augusto Alguero Jr., in 1964. Gianni Ferrari (Getty Images) Carmen Sevilla during her visit to the ‘Villa Paz’ farm, owned by the bullfighter Luis Miguel Dominguín and the actress Lucía Bosé, in 1965 in Cuenca. Gianni Ferrari (Cover/Getty Images) The actress Carmen Sevilla, in Madrid in 1966. Gianni Ferrari (Cover/Getty) The actress Carmen Sevilla, photographed by César Lucas. Caesar Lucas Carmen Sevilla photographed in Madrid, in 1973. Gianni Ferrari (Getty Images) Image from the television program ‘El cúpón de la ONCE’, broadcast by the Telecinco network in the 1990s and presented by Carmen Sevilla together with two hostesses. Willy Meneses (Telecinco) The journalist Jesús Hermida and Carmen Sevilla, during the presentation of the new Antena 3 programming, in July 1998. Claudio Alvarez Presentation of the book by Paco Rabal and Carmen Sevilla called ‘That sweet and bitter Spain’ presented on the Gran Vía in Madrid, in June 1999. Miguel Gener The actors Manolo Escobar and Carmen Sevilla, during the delivery of the 2009 Júbilo Awards. Europa Press (Getty Images) The actress Carmen Sevilla, during the inauguration of the Plaza del Cine in Huelva, in January 2005. MIGUEL VAZQUEZ (EFE)

The seventies saw, however, the decline of his film career, which suffered from the arrival of a new cinema, far from the postulates in which his entire career had moved. Carmen Sevilla tried to access dramatic roles, although she was not well received by the new directors and she had to participate in too many films unworthy of her talent, some of them low-class in the form of pseudo-erotic mediocrities. However, she Carmen Sevilla would give a small role on the screen together with Charlton Heston in the co-production Mark Antony and Cleopatra, directed by the actor himself, and would star in an interesting film by Gonzalo Suárez, The wolf and the dove. The film remains as his last film appearance faces, in 1978.

The popularity of Carmen Sevilla, however, was far from declining and her resurrection for the public would come on television. At the age of 61, and a decade after moving away from show business, Valerio Lazarov, director of the recently created Telecinco, recruited her to work as a television presenter in the daily space telecoupon, in a collaboration that would last until 1997. In those six years he would also present spaces such as The zodiac game, Take a break either Tomorrow they will be stars together with a revived Manolo Escobar. After leaving Telecinco in 1997, Carmen Sevilla, now a cathodic icon, signed for Antena 3, where she would present programs such as Carmen’s night Carmen Sevilla’s career was rising again and television channels became her natural environment. After passing through Canal Sur and the defunct Channel 9, the artist landed on TVE to address her last and very successful stage as a presenter: in 2003, the public channel asked her to present neighborhood cinema, a space for which she is still remembered thanks to her habitual friendliness and closeness to guests and spectators. On December 14, 2010, at the age of 80, she recorded her last show.

Thus ended the public presence of Carmen Sevilla. An artist with capital letters, who knew how to win the favor of the popular public and who fought to access other interpretive registers, which on many occasions were denied to her, to finally become a beloved presence in Spanish homes thanks to the small screen.

All the culture that goes with you awaits you here. subscribe