The actress Silvina Luna died: her ordeal began with a cosmetic surgery

The Argentine actress and model Silvina Luna was 43, who died of serious complications following an aesthetic surgery. The news has shaken Argentine public opinion, fueling controversy over the risks in plastic surgery.

The former participant of “Big Brother” had been hospitalized for more than two months at the Italian hospital in Buenos Aires. She suffered from kidney failure following a procedure carried out by the doctor Aníbal Lotocki, known as “the surgeon of the famous”, in the meantime banned from practicing his profession. In 2011, she injected methacrylate, a substance not authorized by the Argentine Medicines Agency (Anmat). Lotocki was sentenced to 4 years’ imprisonment and a 5-year disqualification from practicing medicine, but has appealed. He is still on the loose despite the numerous women who accuse him: he claims that the material used was authorized by the Health Agency.

The actress, former girlfriend of former soccer player Daniel Osvaldo, was on dialysis three times a week and was on the waiting list for a kidney transplant, but was not yet eligible to receive one due to her delicate health. The Argentine Association of Actors has released a note in which it expressed “deep sadness” for what happened.