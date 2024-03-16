After the news of the sad diagnosis, the actress decided to prepare for chemotherapy: she shaved her hair off

She shaved her hair in front of the cameras and then shared the video with her many fans. Last January theactress of Baywatch had revealed his heartbreaking diagnosis. Nicole Eggert has stage 2 cribriform carcinoma.

She discovered this after undergoing some routine tests, carried out due to frequent breast pain. Nicole Eggert he is preparing for chemotherapy and has chosen to carry on by shaving his hair. The post shared on her Instagram profile has everyone was moved:

Maybe healing isn't so much about changing ourselves but about allowing ourselves to be who we are – Madeleine Eames

The actress is known for her role as Summer in Baywatch. After her video, numerous followers came to support her, through comments and messages full of love. In the movie, Nicole Eggert is shown while she shaves her hair off, towards the end her daughter comes to her rescue, to help her with her back. Images that have moved everyone, especially those who are fighting a battle like hers and who know the deep meaning of that gesture.

The actress confessed that, in her opinion, the breast prosthesis may have affected breast cancer and made it more difficult for doctors to spot abnormalities in breast tissue.

I couldn't feel anything anymore, my heart stopped. I have a rare, invasive stage 2 type of cancer and my doctor recently also discovered cancer in my lymph nodes. I felt insecure in the Baywatch costume, I was flat and couldn't fill it out. Breast implants were a stupid decision I made when I was 18.

Today, Baywatch's Summer no longer works in the entertainment world. She has one and only priority in life, her two daughters: Dilyn 25 years old and Keegan 12 years old.

