The actress Rosario Natalia Dal Molin, who plays a porn star in the Brazilian comedy Hard, which is broadcast on HBO, said that thanks to the series he learned that there is a gender industry focused on women. And there “denied sensitivities unfold within traditional male-commanded porn,” he said.

In an interview with Telam, the actress recounted her experience. “I am Argentine, Catholic, I come from a traditional family with parents who were married all their lives, so to play Shana, my character, I had to first remove my own taboos, which were too many, and understand that there is an industry that is wonderful and is growing more and more, “he said.

Hard is the remake of a story that was filmed in France more than 12 years ago, and tells the story of Sofia (Natalia Lage), an upper-class housewife who gave up her law career to take care of her two children.

Recent widow, Sofia watches her perfect life unravel: her husband lied to her about his profession and the inheritance he left her is not a technology company, but a producer of pornographic films which bears his name, SofiX, and where his mother-in-law also works.

Natalia Dal Molin. The actress says she was raised Catholic and had to break a lot of taboos to play her role. Photo: Télam

First scandalized and seduced by the possibility of revolutionizing her husband’s business by focusing on the hidden fantasies of high-class women like her, Sofía dares to make her clients’ fantasies come true.

Moans, lubricants, prophylaxis methods, anal dilation, current legislation and fetishes are some of the issues addressed by this Serie by Rodrigo Meirelles and released in May 2020 on the platform.

The fiction proposes an unprejudiced approach in a comedy key to the behind the scenes of one of the most taboo millionaire industries in the world.

In Hard, Shana is an Argentine porn actress, married to Conrado, with whom she began to record and share her swinger experiences before the couple became a professional XXX film duo.

Natalia Dal Molin composes an Argentine porn actress in the HBO series Hard.

“My character is a woman who dares to talk about sex in a completely natural way because it is her job. and her world is so open that she does not have to hide anything “, says the actress.” She is a mother, she moved from one country to another, she met the love of her life, she works with sex and can tell about it in a very loving and remove the taboo to the rest “.

Dal Molin also plays one of Diego Maradona’s sisters in the series Maradona: Blessed dream which will debut on Amazon.

“Shana teaches that, that it is all simpler, that she works with sex because she likes it, because she uses that tool that is her body, as actors do, and that she dares to tell something else,” he added.

Natalia told how the preparation for her character was: “Here in Brazil the acting part is prepared a lot and that was a blessing. We had a cast coach and the actors we share with real porn actors who participated in the series. Knowing his world was magical. We began to work with breaths, our moans, libidinal sounds and they said that their work is the other way around: the man touches himself, the woman stimulates herself and they go to the scene “.

Natalia Dal Molin also plays one of Diego Maradona’s sisters in the series Maradona: Blessed Dream, which will premiere on Amazon. Photo: Télam

With the character of Shana, the actress discovered a world, until then unknown to her. “I knew very little about the porn industry, only what I like or what causes me pleasure, but there are many things, especially in SofiX, in which fantasies are fulfilled. I began to understand new fantasies. Some girls from the porn industry and there I could see a lot of sensitivities denied within traditional porn, because it is the man who directs, who commands. “

Asked about the look from a female perspective in a world commanded by men, Dal Molin explains: “In these new episodes it will be shown that there are a lot of wonderful fantasies that can be fulfilled and enjoyed, especially us. The series is he did in 2018 and in this time we learned a lot. “

On the other hand, the actress reflects on the relationship with bodies, image and prejudices and the differences that exist between Argentina and Brazil. “Argentina is very stubborn with the body and it is pre-established that the desirable body has to be in only one way. Here in Brazil, everyone puts on their glitter, decorates and surrenders themselves, the young woman, the big one, shows herself, dances, moves and they have much talked about bisexuality“.

And he adds: “They are more open I think. Even children are very fluent, they come freer than us who have generations of lies and hypocrisy on top of them.”

