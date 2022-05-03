While working, he manages to distract himself from what is happening

Chhavi Mittal and breast cancer, a battle that the young woman has always wanted to tell through social media. Also after surgery to which the doctors have subjected the Indian actress continued to work ea keep busy to distract yourself a bit, as a video he recently posted shows.

A few days have passed since the surgery for breast cancer and Chhavi Mittal shows up while she is already at work in the hospital bed. On Sunday the discharge from the hospital, then on Monday the images while working with the gown in the hospital facility.

The woman, who is a film and television actress, but also a producer with her husband, worked with the computer on her legs, while she ate while wearing headphones to listen to what the PC was sending. She too had her inseparable soft toy beside her.

This is my space. Work takes my mind off things, as does my training. I can’t work right now, but who stops me from working! #recovering _________ # onedayatatime #onestepatatime # postoperative #breast cancer surgery.

Thus the Indian actress commented on the video in which she shows herself at work, at peace with the world, after a delicate intervention. Appears relaxed and smiling, doing what he loves most, waiting for good news from the doctors who are treating him.

Chhavi Mittal and breast cancer: a shared struggle on social media

He never hid his Chhavi Mittal Hussein diseasethe Indian film and TV actress born in 1980. Co-founder of Shitty Ideas Trending (SIT), a digital production company, together with her husband Mohit Hussein, has never stopped work.

The actress fights against the disease and can count on her husband, the director Mohit Hussein married in 2004, and on her two children, Areeza Hussain born in 2012 and Arham Hussein born in 2019. In addition to her friends, always close to her since on 25 April he received the diagnosis.