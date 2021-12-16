The Mexican actress Tania Mendoza, in an image of her social networks.

Actress Tania Mendoza, known for her role in The Queen of the South, was murdered on Tuesday afternoon in Cuernavaca, in the state of Morelos. The crime took place outside a sports arena, where the artist was waiting for her 11-year-old son to come out of soccer training.

At around 6.15 p.m., two armed individuals aboard a motorcycle, according to local media reports, shot the actress outside the Los Felinos club, in the Lomas de Cortés neighborhood of the capital of Morelos. Other parents who were also expecting their children witnessed the attack and ran to take refuge from the bullets. Security and emergency forces rushed to the scene, but the woman no longer had vital signs. The aggressors have not been located either.

Mendoza, who starred in the 2003 film The mere Queen of the South, She had already suffered an attack in 2010, when she was kidnapped along with her husband and son. On that occasion, the actress reported to the State Attorney’s Office that several hooded individuals assaulted the car wash business that she had with her partner and deprived them of their freedom, according to reports The universal. They were transferred to another location and threatened, but eventually released without damage. When they returned to their home in Cuernavaca, the assailants had taken several belongings and a vehicle. In the following days, Mendoza again received threats demanding that he leave Morelos, as he reported to the Prosecutor’s Office.

The 35-year-old actress had participated in several soap operas and had also formed a regional music group. She is the third woman killed in Morelos in the last 24 hours. At the moment, the state government has not commented on the attacks. In Mexico, around 100 violent deaths are registered every day and 95% of crimes are not solved.

