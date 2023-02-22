Several years ago, the Mexican actress Michelle Vieth was involved in a great controversy when an intimate video his, with which to this day he continues to suffer sequelae. In an interview for the “Hoy” program, the protagonist of soap operas such as “My little naughty”, “Soñadoras” and “Amigas y rivales”, announced that will sue her ex-husband, actor Héctor Soberón, whom she accuses of allegedly leaking said videoapparently as a revenge after being separated.

Michelle Vieth, stated that their sexual human rights were violated“the power to have a consequence for an infringement of my sexual human rights, for having that exposure, which in my case when the internet happened was not legislated.”

The actress made it very clear that she no longer has the fear she had at 15 years of age, and that He does not seek economic remuneration, but he does expect a punishment from a judge for Héctor Soberón“I no longer have the fear that I had when I was 15, 16 years old to speak, to raise my voice.” According to Michelle Vieth, that intimate video was leaked by her ex-husband, after an argument over an alleged infidelity of the actor.

“It is a video that Héctor and I recorded in our house in Puerto Vallarta and that is cut with all the desire to do harm, I did not expose it, I did not bring it to light, I did not betray our privacy.”

Likewise, Michelle Vieth mentioned having been the first actress in Mexico to experience a case like this“which was the revenge pornography, which today in the United States is known as ‘revenge porn law’, the law that protects this type of event, yes, I would also like to be the last one”.

Michelle Vieth and Hector Soberon They met in the 90’s, when they worked on the soap opera “Mi pequeña traviesa”. Their friendship turned into love and they got married in 2001, when she was 22 years old and he was 37. Three years later they divorced, apparently due to the actor’s infidelity. Subsequently, the XXX video of the actress was leaked.

Until now, Héctor Soberón has not commented on the lawsuit that he will file against him Michelle Vieth.