The actress Marzia Ubaldi, star of “I Cesaroni” and “Call my agent” has died

The actress Marzia Ubaldi, known for having participated in successful series such as The Cesaroni, Subura And Call my agent.

The news of the death was given by the interpreter’s daughter, Emanuela Moschin, born from Marzia Ubaldi’s marriage to Gastone Moschin, whom she had married in 1970. The woman in fact wrote on her profile Facebook: “Hi mom, this time you really messed me up…. the ‘who’s on stage’ was for you. I’m completely drained.”

Born in Milan on 2 June 1938, Marzia Ubaldi began her career at the Piccolo Teatro in Milan in the role of the young protagonist of the play The conspiracy.

In addition to numerous theatrical performances, the actress also covered various film roles, starring in films such as The women’s doctor or Countersex by Marco Ferreri.

There are several dramas and TV series in which he took part, among which we remember The Cesaroni, Elisa of Rivombrosa, Subura And Call My Agent – ​​Italyin which she played veteran agent Elvira Bo.