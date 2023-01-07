“On set, a producer touched and humiliated me.” This was revealed by Margherita Laterza, a 34-year-old actress, daughter of the publisher Giuseppe who also worked with Pupi Avati, Luca Barbareschi, Claudio Collovà and Sergio Rubini. “Violence in our world has been normalized: working with the body the line between licit and illicit is thin, if you complain it’s you who misunderstood”, her words in an interview with La Repubblica. The harassment that he said is from some time ago even if “he recently found a way to harass me again, he was back in the role of producer like five years ago”.

But what happened? “After doing an audition, the director lets me know that it went very well and that he’s there, in his office, who would like me to go and say hello. I let him know I’m late for a singing lesson. The next day that producer sent me a voicemail in which he asked me if I really wanted the role or not, because my behavior made it clear that I didn’t care. I replied that I really wanted to: I had auditioned, it went well, what was missing? He replies that perhaps I have not understood how it works ”.

“In the beginning his was a pressing courtship (…). He told me that he was in love with me, that I was very good, he praised me in front of the crew. Then when he realized that it’s not enough to pass off as love something that is not love, he got angry and started with the mistreatments that ranged from psychological ones, made of excessive reproaches, to physical ones. The unsolicited physical contact and the exercise of power was his way of convincing me to go with him”.

“Once – Margherita Laterza told La Repubblica – he slammed me against a wall and I managed to push him away. I think he did it to make me understand that if he wanted to go further he could have done it even without my consent. For him it was a game. One day he touched me while we were shooting. A slimy touch, which I recognized, and which made me lose my lucidity for a few minutes. No one said anything and silence fell around us. Another time he yelled at me that I’m ‘the only actress in Italy who doesn’t give it’, I quote verbatim. Then she made a list of all my colleagues who give it instead, always in front of the whole crew listening to him ”.

Why didn’t he report it? “Today I would report it, but at the time I was less aware of what harassment is. I thought it was somehow normal, not right, but usual for him to do this. And for this I blame the whole environment that has allowed people like him to always get away with killing people like me who raise their heads and, precisely, don’t give it up. In fact, he never let me work with him again.”

Finally, on the environment, he added: “Nobody talks and, indeed, many fuel these dynamics. In another production a director had a complex and fragile personality, he needed constant recognition. He was so nervous that a colleague came to ask me to sleep with him, he said: ‘Do it for all of us’. And he was serious. (…) Psychological, power and sexual abuses have been normalized. Today it is too late to report him, I should have done so within a year of the events, in this sense the law does not help us”.