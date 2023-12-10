The actress Benedicta Boccoli, interviewed by Silvia Toffanin, explained that the tumor has returned: her story to Verissimo

Yesterday afternoon, Saturday 9 December Benedicta Boccoli she returned to very true with her colleagues Gabriella Germani and Vittoria Belvedere. They were supposed to talk about their debut at the theater show called Donne in Pericolo.

On the occasion of this moment, however, the actress wanted to tell Silvia Toffanin that despite this she is experiencing a difficult momentbecause doctors have discovered that the bad evil is back again.

Thus Benedicta Boccoli, to the presenter’s question: “How are you?” He decided to tell the whole story truth about his situation and also wanted to tell us how prevention he prevented them from taking him to a higher state advanced. The actress said:

It’s not easy, a small tumor has returned in the other breast, they were micro calcifications caught in time thanks to prevention. I had surgery in July, now I’m on radiotherapy, not chemotherapy. I consider myself very lucky given what could have happened to me.

Benedicta Boccoli also explained that in the morning she undergoes all the therapy and in the afternoon he manages to carry out his work regularly Work. During the interview however, she wanted to launch a desperate appeal to everyone, he said:

In the morning I go to therapy, in the afternoon I have fun and go do my work. I ‘m very good. I mean to have a mammogram, not to be afraid of finding out something. Today one in 7 women has cancer. Go and check yourself, this thing is important.

The discovery of Benedicta Boccoli’s illness

The actress has been around for 5 long years struggling against this ugly evil. Just a few months ago, interviewed on the same program as Channel 5explained how he has it discovery. He said:

I was very lucky because I didn’t have chemotherapy, which is very tough. I only have a bad memory of when I entered the operating room, because there you are alone, there is no one who can be close to you.

