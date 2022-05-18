Home page World

Amber Heard versus Johnny Depp – the process of Hollywood stars is already legendary. But now Amber Heard could have lied under perjury.

FAIRFAX — Amber Heard and Johnny Depp’s legal battle in Fairfax County, Virginia, continues after a week-long hiatus. The first day of the trial in the new round of the ex-partner mud fight was peppered with the most serious allegations of violence that Depp Heard is said to have done. Already on the honeymoon, according to the “Aquaman” actress, she thought her life was in danger. In the process, however, Heard is also exposed to attacks from the other side – and they could now have proven tangible perjury.

Heard apparently lies in court about severance pay – Johnny Depp’s ex-wife makes $ 2.4 million disappear

Seven million US dollars – this is the sum Johnny Depp had to pay to ex-wife Amber Heard in 2016 on the occasion of the divorce. This amount, as Heard announced in the media at the time, should be donated entirely to charity. She announced on Dutch television in RTL Late Night Then, in 2018, that half of the proud sum would have gone to the civil rights organization “American Civil Liberties Union” (ACLU) and a children’s hospital in Los Angeles. But that’s probably not entirely true.

On the witness stand on Monday, May 16, 2022, ACLU Treasurer Terence Dougherty took the proclaimed donation. But like the British default reported could not confirm Dougherty Heard’s testimony. So far, only donations of 1.3 million US dollars have been booked that could be attributed to Heard. One was directed by Heard himself ($350,000), one by Depp ($100,000), and two other donations through funds ($500,000). Dougherty suggested the latter came from Heard’s ex, Elon Musk, who the actress dated after dating Depp. So the whereabouts of the remaining $2.4 million is questionable – in any case, they were apparently not donated to the ACLU.

Lie about millions? Johnny Depp trial may have exposed lies

The problem with the situation is not only that Heard may have lied, which will significantly damage her image and also affect her credibility – the jury’s verdict is expected after the closing speeches on May 27 – much more dangerous for Johnny Depp’s ex-wife is that in the London court case at the time, that Depp 2020 with the newspaper The Sun clearly stated that he had made the donation in question. And under oath.

Apparently unfazed by the possible legal ramifications of her possible perjury, Heard dismissed any criticism, even to her own attorney, Elaine Bredehoft. The words “pleadge” (dt.: the promise) and “donation” (dt.: the allowance) use them synonymously, said Heard, like the default reported in process. She was never concerned with Depp’s money, but she had “not yet” effected the donations. “Johnny sued me,” she justified her behavior.



Like the film and television portal deadline.com reports from Hollywood, Heard said the donations are still intended, but the court dispute with Depp has cost the actress around $6 million in legal bills since 2018. She “would love it,” Heard said, if Depp “would stop [sie] to sue” so that she could bring about the promised donations. (askl)