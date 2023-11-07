The actress Sibilla Barbieri had been ill for some time and decided to leave this earth due to the pain she felt. She died in Switzerland by assisted suicide: her son and Marco Cappato reported themselves

She decided to leave this earth, following the cancer that struck her, a terminal illness that would have given her no escape and for which there was no hope of cure. Sibilla Barbieri died in Switzerland via assisted suicide, after she had been denied this possibility in Rome. Accompanying her is son and Marco Cappatoof the Luca Coscioni association, which yes they self-report to the Italian authorities.

The director and actress was terminal cancer patient. Her heart stopped forever in Switzerland, where she had gone to undergo assisted suicide. The Luca Coscioni association broke the news.

The woman was a councilor of the association she turned to for this last trip to Switzerland. He had also asked the Rome ASL to be able to undergo the procedure to voluntarily end his life. But here he had received a clear refusal.

The Luca Coscioni association he added that the health facility had denied the woman’s request in mid-September. According to the ASL of Rome, the woman did not have the four requirements (provided for by the ruling of the Constitutional Court on the case of DJ Fabo) to legally access voluntary assisted death.

For the medical commission the woman did not depend on life-sustaining treatments and, for this reason, they could not comply with his request. And she had to go to Switzerland.

Sibilla Barbieri died in Switzerland: the Rome ASL denied her voluntary end-of-life treatment

This is a very serious discrimination between cancer patients and those who also find themselves in other non-terminal conditions. For this reason I freely decided to get help by going to Switzerland because I have the necessary 10 thousand euros and I can still physically go there. But all the other people condemned to die from a disease who cannot because they don’t have the means, because they are alone or don’t have the information, how do they do it? This is another serious discrimination that the State must remedy.

These are the last words of the woman, accompanied by her son and Marco Cappato in Switzerland.