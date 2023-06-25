The Venezuelan actress Gabriela Spanic returns to the small screen this Saturday in the second season of the series “Loves that deceive”, with which she seeks to give a voice to women who have not had justice and who have suffered abuse from their partners.

“I have always emphasized and I have been a great defender of many women who have not had justice, who have been persecuted, of many women in a state of captivity in their own home, sleeping with the enemy and this chapter filled me,” says the actress. this Friday in an interview with EFE.

“Loves that cheat” is a series that, in each episode, deals with a different topic based on real situations experienced by women real.

Gaby will be the protagonist of the episode “Stolen Talent”where she plays Elisa, a housewife who has dedicated a large part of her life to her family and her husband, played by actor Sergio Basañez.

Elisa has always supported her husband’s writing career, but she lives in his shadow and suffers both physical and emotional abuse.

However, there comes a time when he reveals a great secret that the couple has hidden for several years and that turns the family upside down.

“It is a very strong role, you do not know how I got into my own flesh, there were mixed emotions at the actress level, because there were scenes of violence, very strong scenes of crying, slapping, confronting this situation that also happens in real life. ”, he recalls.

FEMININE POWER

The series, presented by the Lifetime channel, replicates the message that accompanies each single episode of the program, which for this second season once again touches on issues related to violence, mental health, equality at work, and female empowerment.

For Spanic, addressing these issues represented a great responsibility, since he considers that often the actors are “soul healers”which help make these problems visible and, sometimes, help people realize if they are experiencing a situation like the one they see on the screen.

“Now there is a lot of talk about the empowered woman, but I think a woman who loves herself is much more beautiful, who does not allow someone to come to raise her voice, to come and tell her that she cannot achieve her dreams . So when you have the power to love yourself, you can achieve anything you set your mind to,” she says.

For this reason, it was very important for the artist to interpret this character, as it shows how the women in these stories, after experiencing great disappointment, face betrayal and danger with integrity, without giving in despite their pain.

“I have experienced it firsthand, sometimes we allow this abuse or (we have) the illusion that that person is going to change,” he asserts.

“We do not have the ability to make anyone change (…) We (must not) believe in pregnant birds (get distracted),” he advised.

Spanic, who this year celebrates his 34th year of career, considers that despite the fact that throughout these years he has suffered attacks, persecutions and betrayals from which it has been difficult for him to get up, the passion for acting and the affection of his fans have given him They have helped to become a benchmark for television in Latin America.

“I thank my enemies because thanks to them I also learned my strengths, but the public is wonderful, the public is the one that puts you on, the one that takes you away,” he concludes.

