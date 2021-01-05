Actress Irina Lachina went to the police with a statement about the disappearance of her husband, 51-year-old artist Oleg Budrin. REN TV reports.

According to the newspaper, Budrin left his home in Moscow on the evening of January 1. He said that he would go to his sister and ordered a taxi. Then he decided to stay overnight with a relative, but returned home to take a computer. Lachina personally gave him the system unit, after which Budrin left again.

The next day, it turned out that the actor never made it to his sister’s apartment. Lachina and her sister-in-law started calling Budrin, but he did not answer the calls. At some point, he picked up the phone and said that he was in a hotel for builders, but did not know the address. At the same time, in the background, the voice of a woman was heard, who demanded to stop the conversation. Since then, the artist no longer contacted.

Lachina is known for her role as Anna Zolotareva, sister of the main character Vera in the series “Voronin”. She also starred in films such as “The Crew”, “Legend # 17” and other films. Her husband serves at the Taganka Theater.

