Honored Artist of the Russian Federation Marina Yakovleva revealed the size of her pension in an interview aif.ru. She said that she receives about 50 thousand rubles a month, but did not specify whether this amount is enough for her to live.

Yakovleva played in the theater “School of the Modern Play” from 1989 to 1990, from 1991 to 2004 she served in the New Drama Theater, now she takes part only in private productions. The Honored Artist of the Russian Federation also starred in the TV series Yeralash, Saboteur, Moscow Saga, the films Moscow Speaks, After Rain on Thursday, Irony of Fate. Continuation” and others.

Earlier, composer Yuri Antonov and actress Lyudmila Porgina revealed the size of their pensions.