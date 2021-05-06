The adopted sons of 89-year-old actress Lydia Dorotenko kicked her out of her own apartment in St. Petersburg, forcing her to sleep in the stairwell. Eyewitnesses of the incident told the police about this, REN TV reports.

As the guard of the house where the woman lives told law enforcement officers, she regularly has conflicts with her heirs, but she refuses to write a statement to the police.

“I tell her:” You go to the district police officer, write a statement. – It’s a pity, a pity, a pity, “” – said the guard. He added that he often witnessed cases when Dorotenko had to spend the night with a friend.

Lydia Dorotenko was born on August 18, 1931. She has starred in more than 100 films and TV series, including “Striped Flight”, “Brother”, “We are from the future” and “Street of Broken Lights”. In addition, she has worked for over 50 years as an assistant for actors and as a foreman of extras.

