The actress from “Aty-Bata, the soldiers were marching…” Kiryakova died at the age of 80

At the age of 80, the actress from the film “Aty-Bati, the soldiers were marching…” Nina Kiryakova died. About it reported on the website of the Theater on Pokrovka.

The cause of the artist’s death has not been reported.

“It was a real Star! A magnificent low voice, regal posture, extraordinary organic quality and all this was amazingly combined with an enchanting comedic talent. For many years she was a real “brownie” of our Theater,” says the cultural institution’s website.

Nina Kiryakova was born on March 1, 1944. In 1967, after graduating from theater school, she joined the troupe of the Moscow Comedy Theater, and in 1991 she began serving at the Pokrovka Theater.

In addition, Kiryakova also built a career in cinema. The actress starred in such projects as “Born of the Revolution”, “Do you remember the smell of lilacs…”, “Life and Fate” and “Beekeeper”.