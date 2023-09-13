Actress Margulies complained that her love for sweets gave her back pain

Actress Miriam Margolyes, who starred in the Harry Potter films, admitted in an interview with the How to Fail podcast that her love for sweets led her to back pain. About this reports People edition.

According to the 82-year-old actress, she became obese due to her eating habits. The consequence of this was a serious illness – spinal stenosis (narrowing of the internal lumen of the spinal column). “I shortened my life because of my love for toffee, pate, cheesecakes,” she complained. – That’s a failure. What, a cream bun, a chocolate bar and an extra spoonful of pate are more expensive than health, more expensive than appearance? No, not more expensive. It’s all greed and lack of discipline, everything I’m ashamed of.”

Margulis admitted that she will soon have to use a wheelchair. “I never got over my excess weight, but I should have,” she says. “I’m fat, I’m fat, and being 82 years old and fat is pathetic.”

Margulis also noted that in her youth she did not think about her appearance. “I had beautiful eyes, great hair, a sweet smile, and I thought that this would be enough for my lifetime. So to hell with dresses and handbags. But that was not the point. It was necessary to take care of the body with which I came into this world,” the actress laments.

I would like to look better, with a flat stomach, a strong back, and long legs. But to hell with it. That’s how I am Miriam Margolyesactress

