PARIS. Depardieu's “first accuser”. The newspaper Libération thus remembers Emmanuelle Debever, the French actress who last week at the age of 60 took her own life by jumping into the Seine. Born in Marseille, the artist made her debut on the small screen in the television series Joëlle Mazart.

Debever, little known to the general public, was one of the first women who accused Depardieu of sexual harassment in 2019 with a post on Facebook: «The sacred monster had allowed himself certain things during this filming», the actress wrote, referring in Danton, a costume film shot in 1983 with the French star. «Taking advantage of the intimacy inside a carriage. Sliding his big paw under my skirts, so to speak, feeling better… I wouldn't let it happen,” Debever wrote on her page. An accusation that went unnoticed, unlike the many others that have overwhelmed the French actor in recent years. Like the one made by Charlotte Arnould, who had already reported the actor for rape in 2018.

Complicating the situation of Depardieu, accused of sexual harassment and assault by more than ten women, was the program Complément d'enquete, which recently released some unpublished images of a documentary filmed in 2018 in North Korea. The French star is shown in vulgar attitudes, while she indulges in sexist and inappropriate statements with several women.

Debever's suicide, announced on X by the INA institute, occurred on December 7, the same day the television investigation was broadcast.