The actress Elisa Mouliaá confirms before the judge her complaint of sexual assault against Errejón and he says that it was consensual

The actress Elisa Mouliaá has ratified this Thursday before the judge the complaint of sexual assault against the former deputy of Sumar Iñigo Errejón, who has defended his innocence and has affirmed that everything was consensual, according to the sources present in the statement consulted by elDiario. is. It was the first time that both have appeared in court after the actress filed a complaint against the former deputy last October in which she recounted an alleged sexual assault.

Errejón at the doors of the court: “I come here to defend my innocence”

At the end of the statement, Mouliaá made a brief statement that “it has been very hard to relive” the events and expressed his “confidence” in justice. Errejón has not answered questions either. “I have finally been able to explain myself. I leave happy and with a lot of confidence in justice,” said Sumar’s former parliamentary spokesperson.

The actress and television presenter went to the Police shortly after the journalist Cristina Fallarás published various anonymous testimonies that denounced sexist attitudes that were attributed to Errejón. The former deputy himself acknowledged part of these facts to his party before leaving all his political responsibilities and resigning. In his resignation statement, Errejón acknowledged “sexist behavior” and claimed to have reached “the limit of contradiction between the character and the person.” In his complaint, Mouliaá relates that he met Errejón at a party in September 2021 where the former politician touched him variously without his consent.

Judge Adolfo Carretero has agreed to apply a security protocol at the request of the complainant so that the former leader and the actress do not coincide in their statement. This measure, common in this type of procedure, consists of both the complainant and the investigated person waiting on different floors between each other’s statement to avoid visual contact between them.

The former parliamentarian entered the Plaza de Castilla courts 15 minutes before 12 in the morning. In a brief intervention before the media, he stated that he was coming to defend his innocence before the judge and that it was a “long-awaited” day for him. Furthermore, he has stated that he has “full confidence” in the actions of Justice.

The complaint to the Police

In his complaint, Mouliaà reported having suffered touching, non-consensual kisses and comments of a sexual nature by Errejón on at least three occasions on the same night in September 2021, before, during and after a party they attended at home. from some of her friends.

Elisa Mouliaá, about Íñigo Errejón: “The way he acted with me that night was a pattern”



Before the agents, she related that during that party to which they went after having met for a few hours in person, he grabbed her arm “strongly” and “forcibly took her for about six meters, down a hallway, until he introduced her into the interior of the room.” According to her story, once inside, the former deputy would have locked the door so that she could not escape and would have started kissing her and touching different parts of her body. “Then he pushed her on the bed and the accused took out his virile member,” the actress’s story continued.